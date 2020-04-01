PS Plus April 2020 Game Reveal: Uncharted 4, Dirt Rally 2.0, PS Store Spring Sale, Deals, Discounts & more

The announcement we have all been waiting for! Find out what games you will be self-isolating with.

They are finally here!

Well…kinda.

PS Plus’ April titles have been well known for around a week now, as they were leaked last week on one of PlayStation’s official YouTube channels.

This is the second month in a row that the titles have been leaked early – so we don’t exactly know what they are playing at.

Continue below for all the details on April’s PS4 games!

April’s Titles

Now, although the leak caught us off guard last week, it contained two games that we were pretty chuffed with.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 is widely considered to be of the greatest exclusive titles out there, and now PS Plus users will be able to enjoy it for the whole of April.

WHAT A DRAG: Uncharted 4 throws you in at the deep end in this iconic chase

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best in the series, and features one of the best motorbike races in recent gaming history.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this off-track racer a real challenge.

Then again, this is the perfect challenge for those who are having to self isolate for the foreseeable future.

The stunning graphics and unique mechanics make it easily worth a download.

The PlayStation Store’s big upcoming Spring Sale is scheduled to come into full effect from 1 April 2020, and believe us, this is not a joke!

GET IT WHILE IT’S HOT: We don’t know how long this sale will be active, so get in there as early as you can

Sony’s has been boasting about the campaign in various emails to the PlayStation Network community, and we’re now less than 24 hours away from some massive deals!

In the email, the message reads:

“Our big Spring Sale is back, so get ready to save up to 60 per cent on a huge range of games, add-ons, and more.”

Of course, we will be bringing you all the news as soon as we get it.

In the meantime, dig in and prepare yourselves for the big PS Plus April Reveal, also occurring on 1 April at 4pm GMT.

Deals & Discounts

There are a number of games currently listed at discounted rates on the PlayStation store.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS: There are over 100 titles currently on sale on the PlayStation website, so you ought to head over there now!

One of them is Marvel’s Spiderman: Game of the Year Edition, which you can save 25% on.

Another classic listed on their site is GTA V, which is being offered in three different bundles – the cheapest of which is listed at £28.

God of War and Rocket League are both sitting around the £12 mark, if you feel like picking up either of the iconic games.

That’s all we have now, but you should check back in for next month’s big drop!