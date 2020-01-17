Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Best Deals: Cheapest price for all platforms, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Editions, season pass & more

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has officially dropped!

The latest title will cover many of the exciting, original sagas from the anime franchise, so all you hardcore fans are in for a treat.

However, as with any purchase, you want to make sure you know exactly what you’re buying and that you’re getting the best price.

Keep reading, as RealSport brings you all the best prices for each edition on all platforms.

Which Edition should you buy?

We’ve outlined the contents of each edition below so that you know exactly what you’re buying

Standard Edition

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game

Collectors Edition

The game

Collectable Steelbook

Hardcover Art Book

An exclusive diorama figure

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

Deluxe Edition

The game

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

+1 deluxe cooking item

Ultimate Edition

The game

The Season Pass (including two story missions)

A deluxe cooking item

Music compilation pack with 11 additional songs

Tao Pai Pai Pillar

DOLLAR BALL Z: The franchise has had video games made based off of its property for 33 years, selling well over 50 million copies

Best Price

Below we have compiled the best prices for each platform.

PS4

Standard Edition (Amazon) – £46

Collector’s Edition (Amazon) – £199.95

Xbox One

Standard Edition (CDKeys) – £44.99

Collector’s Edition (ShopTo) – £194.85

PC

Standard Edition (GAMiVO) – £38.03

Deluxe Edition (CDKeys) – £49.99

Ultimate Edition (CDKeys) – £57.99

Season Pass And DLC Release Date

The new game comes with a season pass, which gives gamers access to two-story missions.

There’s no news yet on what these will cover, but as the majority of the DBZ story will feature in the full game, we’ll likely be left with the movies – traditionally seen as non-cannon.

FREE ROAM: The new game features open-world gameplay

The story that makes the most sense to be included, is the Broly movie, as it can fit in as a post-game mission – especially when you consider how popular the recent movie was.

To read more about Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, head to our absolutely everything article here.

