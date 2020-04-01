PS Plus April 2020 Reddit Predictions: Resident Evil 7, Shadow of Mordor, Dying Light, Revealed April Titles, Spring Sale & more

Sony has set its standards high so far in 2020 with PS Plus, as we saw the entire Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection in January, followed by the Bioshock: The Collection in February.

Will Sony have any surprises in store for us, now that gamers around the world are locking themselves in self-isolation?

Well, PS Plus’ April Games have finally been released, and they aren't too shabby!

Continue below for all the details on the free April PS4 games, but you should also the PS Store’s Spring Sale for some amazing deals!

April’s Titles

Now, although the leak caught us off guard last week, it contained two games that we were pretty chuffed with.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted 4 is widely considered to be of the greatest exclusive titles out there, and now PS Plus users will be able to enjoy it for the whole of April.

WHAT A DRAG: Uncharted 4 throws you in at the deep end in this iconic chase

The final chapter of the acclaimed Nathan Drake series is easily the best in the series, and features one of the best motorbike races in recent gaming history.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Stunning visuals and a steep learning curve make this off-track racer a real challenge.

Then again, this is the perfect challenge for those who are having to self isolate for the foreseeable future.

The stunning graphics and unique mechanics make it easily worth a download.

Spring Sale

Now, some impressive deals have already gone live across European territories, while US members will have to wait until 8am PT.

DAYS GONE: PlayStation gamers will have the entirety of the month to decide which games they want to pick up

Death Stranding is currently sitting at half price at £34.99, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is on sale for £39.99.

Elsewhere, you can get the Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package for £26.99, while Two Point Hospital has been marked down to £27.99.

Journey to the Savage Planet, which only released a few months ago, has already been slashed to the price of £14.99.

Reddit Predictions

This month's thread has been popping off with predictions - probably thanks to so many countries implementing strict lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19.

That said, PS Plus is here to take you away from the troubles of the real world, letting you delve into the virtual instead.

Dying Light

With Dying Light 2 being pushed back to much later in the year, many gamers have been crying out for Techland's original game.

THE LAST HOPE: Kyle Crane is one of the last hopes for the humans surviving in Harran

The story follows the main protagonist, Kyle Crane, as he uses his wit and parkour to move through zombie hordes, in the hope of contributing to the effort of saving Harran.

The gameplay is quite terrifying, but if any of you enjoy getting chased by trains of flesh-eating zombies, this is the game for you.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Winner of over 50 “Best of 2014” Awards including Game of the Year, Best Action Game and Most Innovative Game, Shadow of Mordor is one of our favourite predictions.

PRECIOUS: Wander around middle-earth and try to avoid confrontation in this game

Filled to the brim with LOTR lore, this game is the perfect fit for any lover of science-fiction and fantasy games.

The climbing and parkour mechanics in this game are comparable to those employed in Assassin’s Creed titles and Dying Light, and the combat is also pretty impressive.

Resident Evil 7

In the 7th instalment to Capcom's epic series, players are in control of Ethan Winters as he searches for his wife in a plantation occupied by a cannibal family.

TERRIFYING: It seems like zombie games are pretty popular in the Reddit predictions thread this month

Resident Evil 7 is the first main series game to use the first-person view.

Those of you who are fans of the series will be delighted to hear that the Resident Evil 3 Remake is still primed to release on 3 April.

Just Cause 4

Just Cause 4 is an action-adventure game where the player assumes the role of series protagonist Rico Rodriguez.

CHAOS: The more chaos that the player creates on government-owned property, the better

The game takes place in Solis, a large open world consisting of different biomes including snowy mountains and deserts.

Having grown up on earlier installations in the series, I can vouch that the parkour and combat mechanics on display in this game are stunning.

Deals & Discounts

There are a number of games currently listed at discounted rates on the PlayStation store.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS: There are over 100 titles currently on sale on the PlayStation website, so you ought to head over there now!

One of them is Marvel’s Spiderman: Game of the Year Edition, which you can save 25% on.

Another classic listed on their site is GTA V, which is being offered in three different bundles – the cheapest of which is listed at £28.

God of War and Rocket League are both sitting around the £12 mark, if you feel like picking up either of the iconic games.