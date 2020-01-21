Dying Light 2: Release date DELAYED, gameplay, trailer, multiplayer co-op, environment, demo, news & more

The initial and ongoing success of the original Dying Light game has influenced Techland to return with a sequel.

Their E3 2019 showcase featured several minutes of footage of the gameplay, the infected and the interactive environment where the game is set.

Release date

Despite originally being considered for a 2019 launch, the Dying Light 2 has been pushed back twice.

It was first scheduled to Spring 2020, but now the team at Techland have pushed it back further, with no new release date given.

The gameplay trailer features plenty of combat

The delayed-release date was announced with a gameplay teaser trailer, which gave us our first proper look at ‘The City’ and our infected protagonist, Aiden Caldwell.

Techland has also confirmed that Dying Light 2 will be launching on PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett when they are released, so prepare your eyes for flawless graphics and gore that has no end.

Time and location

Techland describes the time period the game is set in as the “new dark ages”, where society has been dragged back into a Hobbesian state of nature by the zombie apocalypse.

The sequel is set in the city of Harran, the same city that featured in the original game

The only difference is that 15 long years have passed, and now the humans pose as much of a threat to each other as the zombies do.

It is still unclear who you will be playing as, but the voice has changed noticeably from that of Kyle Crane in the prequel – we hope that the new protagonist Aiden Caldwell is slightly more charismatic and engaging.

Gameplay teaser trailer

In the absence of a release date, Techland were more than happy to release several minutes of direct gameplay footage at E3 2019, implying that the game is in the final stages of production.

Screenshot taken from the gameplay trailer

Naturally, the updated visuals are gorgeous, and the demo also gives you a good idea of the game’s updated parkour and combat mechanics. The video shows off rich colours and exquisite skyline, so it’s worth the watch.

Multiplayer co-op

Like the original, Dying Light 2 will have four-player co-op but, because the sequel is so radically different from the original, it had to be changed so that one player hosts and the other three enter that player’s game.

The biggest innovation of the upcoming game is that your actions will now have consequences that affect the city.

More of an RPG

In Dying Light 2, the plot is an organic, reactive creation that can head in a multitude of directions, depending on your response in certain situations. Your actions will always affect the environment around you.

Concept art courtesy of Techland shows us a decaying theme park

We love to see open world games where the environment evolves as you interact with it.

It was announced that Chris Avellone – the famed writer known for his work on multitudes of RPGs, such as Fallout: New Vegas – has been assisting Techland by designing a more ambitious story than the one that featured in Dead Light.

Interactive environment

In the Dying Light sequel, the plot will be an organic, reactive creation that can head in a vast array of directions (directions that can be traced back to specific decisions you make in the game).

Concept art courtesy of Techland

Techland tells us that the map is four times bigger than its predecessor’s, and while a load of the game’s content can be seen in one single play-through, you’ll want to explore the rest.

We are very much intrigued, having been shown around 30 minutes of gameplay in a presentation at E3. Players will regularly have to make big decisions about the way the game’s action unfolds – and the consequences of those choices will be far-reaching.

One decision could decide if your player lives or dies, unlocks a certain region of the map that was previously inaccessible, or joins a faction that influences the running of The City – the progression is in your hands.

The infected

While Techland were careful not to leak details about it’s new take on the infected, GamesRadar got the first big scoop with their exclusive concept art, featuring some of the terrifying “biters”.

Avoid the infected at all costs – they come alive at night

Player choices influence whole regions of The City in Dying Light 2; so you will be forced to make decisions on the spot, where the outcome is entirely unknown.

There are numerous different stages of infection that the infected humans move through, each of which has their own individual characteristics and pose different levels of threat.

Check out our piece on the infected here, where we cover all the different stages of infection you’ll come across in the game.