Playstation Plus: Free Games February 2020 Prediction – Dying Light, God of War and more!

In the same way that Xbox Live’s Games with Gold operates, Playstation Plus gives members access to a number of exclusive free games every month.

And considering the first set of free games of 2020, we’re hoping that Sony has something special up their sleeve for February.

Sony ended 2019 with the fantastic Titanfall 2 as their feature PS Plus game, so they are out of excuses this time.

Regardless, enough about the past, let’s get into those predictions for February!

How to claim free PlayStation games

So long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership, you will be able to download the free games from the PlayStation Store on your console.

If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for 12 months at a fee of £49.99 – this grants you access to the free games of January and the following 11 months, so what are you waiting for?

What we want to see for February

As we’ve mentioned, February’s free games need to make up for the first set of the year, so we’re hoping for something a little special.

Free games we want to see:

Dying Light

The infected streets of Haram are the setting for this iconic RPG

With the second instalment of the post-apocalyptic game set to be released in ‘Spring 2020’, releasing the original on PS plus would be a great start.

Darksiders

The unique graphical style of the game makes for an interesting play

The gorey, action-adventure video game developed by Vigil Games takes inspiration from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, with the player taking on the role of the horseman War.

God of War

Norway’s scenery is a refreshing change-up from the infected streets on show in Dying Light

The eighth instalment of the action-adventure game has stepped away from Greek mythology, now set in ancient Norway.

Last month’s free games

The two games will be available for free download from the Playstation Store for all PS Plus members until the end of January 2020.

The games were:

Goat Simulator

Try to enjoy the idea of running, bashing into things and licking random objects for the rest of the month

The title says it all really – The only aim of the game is to do as much damage to the open-world map as possible by flinging goats at it.

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

The collection will only feature single-player campaigns for the trilogy, so fully immerse yourself into the world of Drake and the unforgettable cast with zero distractions

Naughty Dog’s ground-breaking storyteller has been rebuilt, so you can follow Nathan Drake on his perilous journey across the globe.

Drake puts his life on the line against ruthless enemies in order to uncover unfathomable treasures.

If the PS Plus free games for January don’t live up to your hopes, don’t worry too much.

There are a ton of other January deals on flagship titles, so get looking!