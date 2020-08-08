NBA 2K21: What will be revealed next? – The Park, Neighborhood, MyTEAM, MyCAREER & more
According to 2K Games, we’ll get plenty of new reveals in the next few weeks for the newest NBA 2K game.
NBA 2K21 has given us some awesome reveals so far, but according to 2K Games’ recent press release, there’s more to come in the next few weeks.
So what will the upcoming reveals be?
The Neighborhood
Thanks to the NBA 2K21 Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer which released just days ago, we know The Neighborhood will be coming in NBA 2K21.
One Reddit user (u/Blood_Blood) got a crafty screenshot which reveals a hint in the latest NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer – and that hint includes the words 2K Beach under Neighborhood.
This could mean some coastal crossover for your crossovers in NBA 2K21 (sorry not sorry).
The Park
The Park is one of the most unique and popular game modes in the NBA 2K series. It lets players battle it out with custom characters in different game types – and upgrade their character’s skills.
Because of how many players spend their time in The Park, we expect NBA 2K21 to optimize the game mode for its next-gen debut.
But so far, we haven’t gotten anything yet.
MyTEAM
One of the NBA 2K series’ most popular game modes is MyTEAM.
Despite this, we’ve gotten little to nothing on MyTEAM in NBA 2K21 just yet.
This points to a reveal coming soon, but how soon is the question.
MyCAREER
NBA 2K20 gave us the best MyCAREER game mode of the series with character work from Idris Elba and more.
While there are still plenty of improvements to be made for MyCAREER, we expect NBA 2K21 will go all out enhancing the mode once more.
But when will we get a look at what’s to come?