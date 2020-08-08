NBA 2K21: What will be revealed next? – The Park, Neighborhood, MyTEAM, MyCAREER & more

According to 2K Games, we’ll get plenty of new reveals in the next few weeks for the newest NBA 2K game.

NBA 2K21 has given us some awesome reveals so far, but according to 2K Games’ recent press release, there’s more to come in the next few weeks.

So what will the upcoming reveals be?

The Neighborhood

Thanks to the NBA 2K21 Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer which released just days ago, we know The Neighborhood will be coming in NBA 2K21.

One Reddit user (u/Blood_Blood) got a crafty screenshot which reveals a hint in the latest NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer – and that hint includes the words 2K Beach under Neighborhood.

WHAT’S NEXT?: For Neighborhood, it looks like we’re hitting the beach soon

This could mean some coastal crossover for your crossovers in NBA 2K21 (sorry not sorry).

The Park

The Park is one of the most unique and popular game modes in the NBA 2K series. It lets players battle it out with custom characters in different game types – and upgrade their character’s skills.

PROVE YOURSELF: The Park is the proving ground of the NBA 2K series

Because of how many players spend their time in The Park, we expect NBA 2K21 to optimize the game mode for its next-gen debut.

But so far, we haven’t gotten anything yet.

MyTEAM

One of the NBA 2K series’ most popular game modes is MyTEAM.

BUILD YOUR DREAM TEAM: NBA 2K’s MyTEAM lets you bring together forces from throughout basketball history to form a super team

Despite this, we’ve gotten little to nothing on MyTEAM in NBA 2K21 just yet.

This points to a reveal coming soon, but how soon is the question.

MyCAREER

NBA 2K20 gave us the best MyCAREER game mode of the series with character work from Idris Elba and more.

BECOME LEGENDARY: We expect even more improvements for NBA 2K21’s MyCAREER after the best version yet in NBA 2K20

While there are still plenty of improvements to be made for MyCAREER, we expect NBA 2K21 will go all out enhancing the mode once more.

But when will we get a look at what’s to come?