[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
NBA 2K

NBA 2K21: What will be revealed next? – The Park, Neighborhood, MyTEAM, MyCAREER & more

According to 2K Games, we’ll get plenty of new reveals in the next few weeks for the newest NBA 2K game.

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 8, 2020
NBA 2K21 what reveal is next

NBA 2K21 has given us some awesome reveals so far, but according to 2K Games’ recent press release, there’s more to come in the next few weeks.

So what will the upcoming reveals be?

Contents hide
1 The Neighborhood
2 The Park
3 MyTEAM
4 MyCAREER

GET MAMBA EDITION NBA 2K21 HERE!

The Neighborhood

Thanks to the NBA 2K21 Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer which released just days ago, we know The Neighborhood will be coming in NBA 2K21.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Buyer’s Guide: Next-Gen, Current-Gen, Editions, Prices & more

One Reddit user (u/Blood_Blood) got a crafty screenshot which reveals a hint in the latest NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer – and that hint includes the words 2K Beach under Neighborhood.

NBA 2K21 Neighborhoood 2K Beach
WHAT’S NEXT?: For Neighborhood, it looks like we’re hitting the beach soon

This could mean some coastal crossover for your crossovers in NBA 2K21 (sorry not sorry).

The Park

The Park is one of the most unique and popular game modes in the NBA 2K series. It lets players battle it out with custom characters in different game types – and upgrade their character’s skills.

NBA 2K21 The Park 1
PROVE YOURSELF: The Park is the proving ground of the NBA 2K series

Because of how many players spend their time in The Park, we expect NBA 2K21 to optimize the game mode for its next-gen debut.

READ MORE: Is EA adapting The Park? – MyPARK, FIFA 21, Madden 21, NHL 21, The Yard, World of Chel

But so far, we haven’t gotten anything yet.

GET MAMBA EDITION NBA 2K21 HERE!

MyTEAM

One of the NBA 2K series’ most popular game modes is MyTEAM.

nba 2k21 myteam
BUILD YOUR DREAM TEAM: NBA 2K’s MyTEAM lets you bring together forces from throughout basketball history to form a super team

Despite this, we’ve gotten little to nothing on MyTEAM in NBA 2K21 just yet.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21: Is cross platform coming to 2K?

This points to a reveal coming soon, but how soon is the question.

MyCAREER

NBA 2K20 gave us the best MyCAREER game mode of the series with character work from Idris Elba and more.

NBA 2K21 MyCAREER wishlist
BECOME LEGENDARY: We expect even more improvements for NBA 2K21’s MyCAREER after the best version yet in NBA 2K20

While there are still plenty of improvements to be made for MyCAREER, we expect NBA 2K21 will go all out enhancing the mode once more.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 MyPLAYER: What we know so far

But when will we get a look at what’s to come?

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon