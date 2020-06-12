NBA 2K21 Pre-order: PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, price, cost, editions, news, & more

The next basketball sim is on its way, including to next-gen consoles thanks to the PS5 reveal.

Basketball fans have had their first glimpse of NBA 2K21.

The PS5 reveal event blew gamers away as it unveiled 2K’s latest instalment.

NBA 2K21 pre-order

While the game is confirmed, and a release window given, pre-orders are not yet available.

Keep this page bookmarked though, as we will update with all the best deals when pre-orders do open.

The reveal trailer gave us a “Fall 2020” release window to try and puzzle out.

The last several NBA 2K games have been getting progressively earlier in September, so an early-mid September release date would make a lot of sense.

Nothing is set in stone just yet though. With a lot of developers working from home, delays are likely.

NBA 2K21 cost & editions

Fans can expect NBA 2K21 to cost around £55/$60 when it arrives.

Of course, that will be for the Standard Edition.

There was also a Digital Deluxe Edition and a Legends Edition.

These will both cost more. We expect the Digital Deluxe edition to come in at around £65/$75 and the Legends Edition to go as high as £90/$100.

