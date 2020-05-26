NBA 2K21 Park wishlist: Changes, Features & more

NBA 2K’s Park is one of the most iconic modes in the series. What do we want to see for it in NBA 2K21?

Park/The Neighborhood is one of the most identifiable modes in the NBA 2K series. So what can NBA 2K21 do to change things up?

Let’s go over everything we want to see in NBA 2K21’s Park.

Fixing bugs and glitches

The Park in the NBA 2K series is known for many different bugs and exploitable glitches. You’ll know them well right off the bat, because many involve changing the dimensions of created players beyond reasonable limits. This includes making players so tall they don’t fit on the screen, and so fast they can’t be beaten.

While these bugs make for some funny characters and hilarious clips, they can ruin the Park experience before it ever begins.

More viable builds

OVERPOWERED- The 2-Way Slashing builds dominate everything in NBA 2K20

If you’ve seen one 2-way slashing guard you’ve seen them all, that’s because it remains one of the strongest builds possible in NBA 2K20.

Despite the competitive atmosphere of the Park and the hundreds of potential character builds in NBA 2K20, you’ll rarely see any builds outside of the top ten to twenty because of how oppressively strong these are.

If NBA 2K21 wants the Park to feel exciting and dynamic, they’ll need to address overpowered character builds and traits first.

Better matchmaking

Regardless of your skill level, matchmaking will have you playing against much better or much worse competition almost every game. That’s because the matchmaking in the Park fails to balance teams for character skills and player skills combined.

When the best stats can be grinded in single player or purchased right from the store, it’s hard to balance teams correctly. But to improve the Park experience for all players involved, 2K will need to better handle this matchmaking balance.