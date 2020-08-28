header decal
28 Aug 2020

NBA 2K21 MyCAREER Trailer Reveals NCAA Basketball, New Cameos & more

NBA 2K21 MyCAREER Trailer Reveals NCAA Basketball, New Cameos & more

The newest trailer for this year's NBA 2K game has arrived, and with it comes news about its career mode.

College Hoops

NBA 2K21 latest trailer

The newest NBA 2K21 trailer has gone live, covering changes to MyCAREER and The Neighborhood.

Thanks to the trailer we now know NCAA basketball will be making a return in the MyCAREER game mode!

College Hoops

10 colleges will be represented in NBA 2K21's MyCAREER, similar to the situation in NBA 2K16 and NBA 2K17.

NBA 2K21 MyCAREER college ncaa basketball

CHOOSE YOUR PATH: Pick well, because your college performances will dictate your draft stock

The colleges this time around will include Florida, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Syracuse, Texas Tech, UCLA, UConn, Villanova, and West Virginia University.

You will be able to choose which college your player will attend, and how you perform there will shape your future.

NBA 2K21 MyCAREER draft nba 1 1

NEXT LEVEL: Once you make it through college ball, it's time for the big leagues

We also learned MyCAREER will feature cameos from Michael K. Williams, Djimon Hounsou, Mireille Enos, Jesse Williams, Damian Lillard, and Zion Williamson.

NBA 2K21 latest trailer

The trailer takes you on a journey through MyCAREER and dives into The Neighborhood too.

WATCH THE LATEST NBA 2K21 TRAILER BELOW!

