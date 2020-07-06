NBA 2K21: MyTEAM Wishlist – Triple Threat, Locker Codes, Next Gen, Virtual Currency, Updates & more

The countdown to 2K21 is on and we’re hoping for big things on the MyTEAM front!

The release of NBA 2K21 is fast approaching and, with Next Gen thrown into the mix, there are big expectation from fans of the 2K franchise about what we can expect when the new game drops.

We’ve got our cover stars – namely Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson and the late Kobe Bryant – as the hype in the 2K community gets bigger and bigger.

One game mode which has always been a fan favourite and should be a big player in the new title is MyTEAM. It has been largely successful in 2K20 but there are still some changes we would like to see in the upcoming title.

Here is our NBA 2K21 MyTEAM wishlist!

NBA 2K21 MyTEAM

There’s been some questions about MyTEAM over the years, could 2kSports create a mode that could live up to the hype of rival EA’s Ultimate Team mode that is seen on their sports titles.

But it’s safe to say that MyTEAM has gone from strength to strength to establish itself as a mainstay in many peoples 2K year. There is plenty to get stuck into, whether it be online or offline and the vast array of challenges means that players always have something to do to keep them occupied.

There is a whole new gaming world on the horizon as the countdown to NextGen heats up and, as a result, we should see a bigger and better MyTEAM than ever before!

Transfer Data

Now, this isn’t a ‘wish’ per se, but one good piece of news that has already been confirmed by 2K is that you will be able to carry over your MyTEAM data from your current console to your Next Gen console should you wish. But there’s a catch.

Whilst you will be able to carry your data over for free, you’ll have to buy the game again on the new console, unless you buy the ‘Mamba Forever’ edition on PS4 / Xbox One – which will set you back near on £100.

The good thing is that you won’t be wasting your money should you wish to buy VC to get your team going early doors as your progress will carry over. But it won’t be cheap!

Virtual Currency

Now this is something that we discussed prior to 2K20’s release and, whilst we don’t see it changing, one thing we would have on our 2K21 MyTEAM wishlist is the removal of VC.

As we said, it won’t happen, but the removal of VC would make the game so much fairer in all aspects. It would stop people from ‘buying’ their way to the top of the game and place far more emphasis on the ‘play-to-win’ aspect of the game rather than the ‘pay-to-win’.

We get it, 2K are a business and they are looking to make money. If they are going to keep VC in as we expect they will, they could at least make it a little more affordable to allow more people to boost their team.

Triple Threat

This is a game-mode that we really like, but one that could still be made even better!

The fact that you get a reward after every game, win or lose, is great. It encourages people to play the mode and means that even if you do lose, there is still that desire to complete your games.

However in our opinion, there needs to be more reward for those who are successful. Other modes within MyTEAM such as MyTEAM Unlimited reward players with Galaxy Opal cards for going 12-0.

Now we’re not suggesting you should get a Galaxy Opal for winning twelve in a row on Triple Threat, but the rewards could be a little better than a drop the ball that is likely going to end up with 10 tokens!

Locker Codes

Now this is something that we wouldn’t change at all. But instead is something that we just want to see continue in 2K21!

Very few sports titles offer freebies at the rate that 2K do. Locker Codes are a big reason that many people choose to invest their time into MyTEAM and, with the chance to unlock Pink Diamonds/Galaxy Opals frequently, it means the players who don’t choose to buy VC can still use the best cards.

We’re 99.9% sure that they’ll remain in 2K21, and we couldn’t be happier about it!

