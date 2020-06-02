NBA 2K21 MyCAREER Wishlist: Changes, Features & more

Contrary to popular belief, NBA 2K games don’t just add the MyCAREER mode for Chris Smoove to play.

MyCAREER is one of the unsung game modes of the NBA 2K series. Probably because most people play it simply to get their character ready for the Park and other online game modes.

But while players are missing out on the great moments of MyCAREER in NBA 2K20 (including a cameo from Idris Elba), there’s also plenty that could be improved on.

With that in mind, here’s what we want to see in NBA 2K21’s MyCAREER.

Better voice acting, voice options

Voice acting in the NBA 2K series has been some of the most unintentionally hilarious content in a sports game. This includes some famous flubs and recording issues with NBA 2K15.

While things have come a long way from that in NBA 2K20, we expect some more progress for NBA 2K21.

As it stands, your created player will always have the same, default voice. That means 7 foot centers and 5’10 guards sound exactly the same, regardless of where they’re from.

There needs to be more voice options for created players in MyCAREER for NBA 2K21. And maybe even more voice acting from NBA players to create storylines around.

This could get complicated however thanks to coronavirus quarantine.

No more default nicknames

Sports games for years have included unique names that announcers can actually say on commentary. Not so for NBA 2K20.

In NBA 2K20, you’re stuck with “Che” until you finally get to the league and unlock the ability to change it. And even then, you’re stuck with one of a selection of pre-made nicknames for announcers to say rather than the names they’ll use for everyone else on the floor

For the premier basketball franchise this is simply unacceptable when other games have been doing real names for years.

Even if real name choices only allow for a small selection, having actual names that characters can say is very important to achieving any level of immersion. “Che” doesn’t come anywhere close to cutting it, and NBA 2K21 needs to fix this.

Keep the storylines going

AN AMAZING START- Meet your nemesis in NBA 2K20, because he’s the only major character the storyline has

MyCAREER starts with an exciting and engaging storyline of the main character fighting a corrupt college coaching environment. This fight goes all the way to draft day, but that’s where the excitement stops. Sure there are brand deals and product placements, but any complex storytelling is done before you even make it to the NBA.

For a mode that kicks off with Idris Elba as the main antagonist, falling into the same no-action cutscenes before and after games from then on is a disappointment.

We can’t expect all the time in the world to be dedicated to one of NBA 2K’s less played modes, but a bit more could go a long way to changing how players treat MyCAREER in NBA 2K21.

