NBA 2K21: Is cross platform coming to 2K? Next gen, PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, Release Date & more

NBA 2K21 will be the first next gen game of the series. Will it let players play across the new consoles?

NBA 2K21 will be a huge moment for the series as its first game on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

And while fans are excited to pick up the game on their next gen console of choice, they could soon be playing cross platform.

Let’s go over what we know so far about NBA 2K21 and the chances of cross platform on next gen.

Cross platform in NBA 2K21

The NBA 2K series has never included cross platform support before. But with an active MyTEAM fanbase across all of its platforms, and exciting competition everywhere you look, cross platform could be a great way to make the series feel even bigger.

With cross platform functionality comes the arguments for who has the advantage. For games where precision matters, like first-person shooters, mouse and keyboard always takes the cake. But with the NBA 2K series controllers could be king.

Between the consoles there’s negligible difference in performance and controllability, so even if PC is left out, the next gen consoles could create an amazing environment for cross platform play.

But while it’s a good idea on paper, 2K Sports has yet to move on the concept. And because of all the other big things NBA 2K21 is already doing, it’s unlikely they’re looking to reinvent another wheel.

Still, there’s no reason to give up all hope just yet. There’s plenty more to come about NBA 2K21. And we’ll all be watching closely to see if this exciting prospect comes to fruition.

NBA 2K21 on next gen

ALL NEW- The next gen consoles are looking to reshape gaming, and NBA 2K as a result.

NBA 2K21 is expected to be a huge leap forward for the series with all the enhanced next gen capabilities. This includes extra processing power for developers to utilize. And that means better backgrounds, better graphics, and more on the screen.

You can see how new tools like Unreal Engine 5 will look on Xbox Series X thanks to Inside Xbox. The livestream premiered gameplay footage for the Xbox Series X, and we saw some very promising things.

While the PS5 has yet to offer a similar look into how the next gen console will perform, there’s still some footage of Unreal Engine 5 on the platform. And much like the Xbox Series X, we’re very excited with what we’ve seen.

While perennial competitor EA has released a roadmap for its 2020 releases despite coronavirus quarantine, we’ve no word yet from 2K Games on a timeline for NBA 2K21 beyond a release this year.

Based on the developer’s track record September is expected, but coronavirus has changed many plans before.

NBA 2K21 vs NBA Live 21

TITANS- Titans like Steph and Lebron will clash on the court, but EA and 2K Games will clash off the court for basketball supremacy

This year NBA Live is returning after a year-long hiatus. With EA showing it’s on track with its release schedule, that could be a problem.

This means the NBA 2K series needs to step things up for 2K21 beyond what will improve with next gen. Cross platform could be what the studio needs.

Either way, a motivated developer of this caliber is a scary thing for competition (and a fantastic thing for players).