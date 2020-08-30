Madden 21 PS4 vs PS5: Release Date, Dual Entitlement, Madden Ultimate Team, The Yard, X-Factors, Price, Next-Gen, Latest News & more

Madden 21 is here, and we aren't far from release on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.

First, of course, the game has a couple months on current-gen consoles.

Here's everything you should know about Madden 21 on PS4 vs PS5.

Latest News - Madden Ultimate Team Overview

The last thing revealed for Madden 21 was the changes for MUT, and some initial sets.

With some new content added on top, we now have an idea of where Madden Ultimate Team is at for the first week after release!

This includes sets like Rivalz, NFL Epics, Captains, Superstars, and more.

Madden 21 X-Factor Abilities

EA are officially releasing all of the X-Factor Abilities coming to Madden 21 this week!

So far we've learned Quarterback, Running Back, and Pass Rushing abilities. But more are coming every day!

Madden 21 Release Date

We've finally reached the release date for Madden 21! It arrived on 28 August.

This is a few weeks later in the year than previous versions, but given the coronavirus lockdowns causing everyone to work from home it is understandable.

Madden 21 Trailer

EA originally announced its official reveal trailer would premiere 1 June, but after a slight delay it has now arrived.

It shows several changes including ball-carrier skill stick controls, as well as pass rush controls, better tackling, and custom controlled celebrations.

Madden 21 Price

While Madden 21 is available for now and Dual Entitlement is an option, we've seen next-gen consoles invite new pricing schemes with NBA 2K21 costing $10 more for next gen copies.

This could mean different pricing for Madden 21 editions on next-gen consoles.

Madden 21 on PS4 vs PS5

YOUR NEW WEAPON- Sony revealed the newest controller design for PS5, and its new features

All these delays just means more time to decide which Sony console you should play Madden 21 on. Allow us to help with that.

Madden 21 on PS4 will be a safe, reliable way to play the game without investing in an entirely new console along with it.

While the game is being designed with next-gen capabilities in mind, the PS4 release should still be just as functional. This also means no waiting in line for the next-gen console's release.

Madden 21 on PS5 will be the series' first leap to next-gen technology. And with competitor 2K Games signing with the NFL to make football video games again, this combined pressure should mean EA steps up big for Madden 21.

Sure you'll have to pick up an entirely new console, and maybe even wait for access to the console on release day, but this is the way to play Madden 21 to its full potential with all the extra processing power and more of the PS5.

Dual Entitlement

FIFA 21 players are getting a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5.

Thankfully, so are Madden players!

That means that if you buy Madden 21 on release date for PS4 you can upgrade to the PS5 for free!

The Yard Fully Revealed

Our first looks at The Yard came from leaks - but now that EA have given us a total reveal, we've learned how big the new game mode will be for Madden 21.

You can fully expect The Yard to be one of the most popular game modes this year!