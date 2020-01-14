Madden 21: How PS5 will change EA Sports’ iconic franchise

The countdown to the PS5 has begun. Sony’s official line is that the console will be out in “holiday 2020”, aka anywhere between October and December.

However, a recent leak has suggested that November 20 is the date that gamers should have circled.

This release date will come right in the middle of the Madden 21 season, but it should only enhance the experience for players.

What to expect from the PlayStation 5

Although Sony is keeping some details close to their chest, there is plenty of information out there about how the new console will impact Madden 21.

PS5 Specs

NEW LOGO: Where did they get their inspiration?

The PS5 could be a truly legendary machine.

It will have a new eight-core AMD CPU based on AMD’s new 7nm Zen 2 architecture, and a custom GPU based on its new Radeon Navi hardware. These chips will bring a huge benefits, including support for up to 8K graphics, ray tracing, and 3D audio.

READ MORE: PS5 Controllers leaked?

The main takeaway here is that loading times should be a thing of the past, making the Ultimate Team and Franchise Mode experience far smoother and more enjoyable for Madden 21.

During a Sony meeting, the company showed off this leap forward with 2018’s Spider-Man game. On PS4 it takes around eight seconds to load cities and navigate through them. With the PS5 it took under a second.

In short, this is the future of gaming.

What does this mean for Madden 21?

MVP: PS5’s impressive hardware will make Madden 21 the best ever

With new instalments of Madden usually dropping in August, before the NFL regular season starts, Madden 21 will arrive on PS4 before the next-gen console is available.

The improved graphics, including all-new ray tracing, will create an incredibly in-depth and realistic environment, with more detail able to be added to the stadium, crowd and even the sidelines.

Diving straight in without any load times means you can spend more time actually playing the game.

READ MORE: Madden 20 Ultimate Team: TOTY revealed!

The impressive specs means that Madden 21 on PS5 could have more intelligent and realistic AI, resulting in a much-improved gameplay experience that closer resembles actual football.

In short, Madden 21 on the PlayStation 5 will be the most realistic looking Madden ever and the ultra-powerful hardware means an even better experience.