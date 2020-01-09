Madden 21 Xbox 2020: How Series X will change EA Sports’ iconic franchise

Microsoft have unveiled the Series X – their new line of Xbox consoles – which means it is time to think about how this will affect the next era of games.

The new console will be available from “Holiday 2020” and we expect it to be released on 22nd November 2020 – find out why here.

What to Expect from Xbox Series X

Although Microsoft haven’t revealed everything about their next-gen console, there have already been some significant announcements.

Specs

The Xbox Series X will come equipped with lightning-fast, high-bandwidth DDR6 RAM that Microsoft has claimed will “usher in resolution and framerates we’ve never seen before”.

This means that Xbox Series X will be four times as powerful as the Xbox One X – which currently holds the title for the most powerful home console ever made.

It’s hard to put this in perspective, but it is a level of power that we have never seen before.

The console will support up to 8K resolution and 120 frames-per-second gaming experiences, and if that wasn’t enough, Xbox Series X will also have support for variable refresh rate and real-time ray tracing.

Eradicating loading times

“We’ve created a new generation of SSDs… We’re using the SSD as virtual RAM” said Microsoft in their reveal video, and the result will make loading times a thing of the past.”

This will be the biggest boost for Madden players, as the loading delay in nearly every game mode has been lengthy in Madden 20. The ability to jump from MUT challenge to Superstar KO or CFM in a flash will revolutionize the Madden experience.

In theory, core performance should receive a major boost too.

It’s also been confirmed that Xbox Series X will have a disk drive, since the console will support four generations worth of backwards compatibility. That means you don’t have to buy Madden 21 twice!

“Your games, achievements, progression and accessories will all come forward with Xbox Series X.”

The combination of the custom AMD architecture, the DDR6 RAM, and the SSD drive could well give us a console that feels truly revolutionary.

What does this mean for Madden 21?

With new instalments of Madden usually being released in August, Madden 21 will likely be on the Xbox One first, before becoming available on the next-gen Xbox upon the console’s launch.

The improved graphics, including all-new ray tracing, will mean more realistic stadiums, fields, crowds and players.

Dive straight into games with almost non-existent loading times.

8K supported gameplay means the new visuals will look even crisper than the youtube video below, but with more realistic graphics leading to an ultimate virtual football experience.

In short, Madden 21 on the Xbox Series X will be the most realistic looking Madden ever and the ultra-powerful hardware means an even better NFL experience.