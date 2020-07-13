Madden 21 The Yard: What is it? NFL Street in new Madden? Is EA fighting 2K already?

A new game mode is coming to EA’s NFL game – with a focus on arcade football it is a surprise to many.

Madden 21 is releasing a lot of player ratings this week, but news has also leaked of a new game mode for this year.

Coming hot on the heels of Superstar KO, it looks like Madden is providing non-sim options for gamers ahead of 2K Sports entering the NFL space.

Welcome to The Yard.

What is The Yard?

Little is known about The Yard so far, and even less has been confirmed by EA Sports.

Shots over the weekend of an update to the Beta showed off the new game mode though.

Reportedly, it will be a 6-on-6 backyard football mode using your Created Player.

This sounds similar to NBA 2K‘s Park or NHL‘s Chel. Both game modes have been received well by players, so it maybe shouldn’t be a surprise that Madden is going down that route.

NFL Street returns?

NFL Street, the ultra-arcade game that last released in 2006. It had a big following and the original in 2004 got strong reviews.

There has been a desire from fans to see EA return to a street-style football game.

Whether The Yard will be as over-the-top as NFL Street remains to be seen.

We hope it is a step towards a more free-flowing, entertaining, style of Madden.

Response to 2K?

EA may have extended their rights to exclusively develop sim football games, but they lost overall exclusivity.

2K will be developing a non-sim NFL game for 2021, and that may be the precipitating event for EA developing The Yard.

After so long alone in the NFL gaming space, EA can’t be happy to have a competitor separated simply by the vague “non-sim” term.

It looks like a football war is heating up, and that can only be good for players.

