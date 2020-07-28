[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden

Madden 21 X-Factor Abilities: Full list leaked, leaked Superstar & X-Factor players

Find out what the abilities this year are, and which players have them in Franchise Mode!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jul 28, 2020
madden 21 x factor superstar abilities

It may be Madden 21 ratings week, but that doesn’t mean news is limited to OVRs.

The X-Factor abilities, along with which players have which abilities, seems to have been released.

Contents hide
1 Quarterback X-Factor abilities
2 Running back X-Factor abilities
3 Wide receiver & tight end X-Factor abilities
4 Defensive X-Factor abilities
5 Unassigned X-Factor abilities
6 Superstar abilities
6.1 Quarterback Superstar abilities
6.2 Running back Superstar abilities
6.3 Wide receiver & tight end Superstar abilities
6.4 Offensive lineman Superstar abilities
6.5 Pass rush/run defense Superstar abilities
6.6 Off-ball linebacker & defensive back Superstar abilities
6.7 Kicker & punter Superstar abilities
6.8 Unassigned Superstar abilities

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

Quarterback X-Factor abilities

Pro Reads highlights the first open receiver from the pocket.

  • Tom Brady
  • Drew Brees

Bazooka adds 15 yards to a players maximum throwing distance, up to 80 yards.

  • Patrick Mahomes

Gambler players cannot be intercepted by AI defenders. This is ideal for Franchise Mode.

  • Aaron Rodgers
madden 21 lamar jackson
CAN’T STOP ME: Lamar Jackson’s combination of abilities are frightning

Truzz this new X-Factor ability means the player cannot fumble when being tackled.

  • Lamar Jackson

Blitz Radar highlights all blitzing players outside of defensive linemen.

  • Russell Wilson

Running back X-Factor abilities

First One Free increases the fakeout rate of a players next juke, spin, or hurdle.

  • Saquon Barkley
  • Dalvin Cook

READ MORE: Madden 21 The Yard: What is the new game mode?

Freight Train increases the chance to break the next tackle.

  • Ezekiel Elliott
  • Derrick Henry

Wrecking Ball gives players a high success rate on the next three trucks or stiff-arms.

  • Nick Chubb

Ankle Breaker increases fakeout rates on spin, juke, and hurdles after the catch.

  • Christian McCaffrey

Wide receiver & tight end X-Factor abilities

Double Me increases the success rate on aggressive catches against single coverage.

  • Travis Kelce
  • Mike Evans
  • DeAndre Hopkins
  • Julio Jones
  • Devante Adams
  • Adam Thielen

RAC ‘Em Up increases the success rate on RAC catches against single coverage.

  • Stefon Diggs
  • Tyreek Hill
julian edelman madden 20
PLAYMAKER: The right ability can make all the difference

Max Security increases the success rate, and decreases knockout chances, on possession catches.

  • Keenan Allen
  • Amari Cooper
  • Michael Thomas

YAC ‘Em Up nearly guarantees to break the first post-catch tackle.

  • George Kittle

GET 3 MONTHS OF PRIME MUSIC FREE!!

Defensive X-Factor abilities

Unstoppable Force increases the win rate and block shed speed against one-on-one pass blocks.

  • Khalil Mack
  • Myles Garrett
  • Joey Bosa
  • Demarcus Lawrence
  • Cameron Jordan
  • TJ Watt
  • Danielle Hunter

Fearmonger applies significant pressure on QBs even when the X-Factor player is engaged with blockers.

  • Von Miller
  • Fletcher Cox

Relentless players get their first rush move attempt for free.

  • Chandler Jones
  • Nick Bosa
  • JJ Watt

Reinforcement increased the chance of defeating run blocks and disrupting catches via tackles.

  • Derwin James
  • Harrison Smith
aaron donald madden 20
BRING THE PAIN: Defensive stars have abilities to turn the tide

Avalanche guarantees that a successful hit-stick when running towards the line of scrimmage will result in a fumble.

  • Bobby Wagner
  • Jamal Adams

Blitz players make all opposing blockers have their resistance bars wiped out.

  • Aaron Donald

Run Stuffer increases the win rate and block shed speed against one-on-one run blocks.

  • Calais Campbell

Momentum Shift knocks all on-field opponents out of the zone, and loses any progression they had toward the zone.

  • Chris Jones

Shutdown allows tighter coverage and more frequent interceptions on contested catches.

  • Tre’Davious White
  • Tyrann Mathieu
  • Richard Sherman
  • Jaire Alexander
  • Stephon Gilmore

READ MORE: Madden 21 Gameplay: New features, skill stick & more

Zone Hawk increases the rate of catch knockouts and interceptions while in zone coverage.

  • Devin McCourty

Bottleneck makes it highly likely to dominate and win any man press encounter

  • Jalen Ramsey

Unassigned X-Factor abilities

Hi-Lo Deadeye all high and low passes are thrown with perfect accuracy.

Run N Gun has perfet accuracy while throwing on the run.

Brick Wall passers are almost guaranteed to break the first sack attempt by any blitzing defender.

Omaha passers have full vision of the secondary’s defensive coverage before the snap.

patrick mahomes madden 21
INCH BY INCH: The right ability can be the difference between winning and losing

Mossed players have greatly increased success rates on aggressive catches of 55+ yards regardless of coverage.

Wrecking Ball running backs have increased success rate on the next three trucks or stiff arms.

Grab And Smash receivers have an increased success chance on stiff arm and truck attempts after the catch.

Vanguard blockers are nearly guaranteed dominant impact block wins.

Selfless players allow all on-field teammates to enter the zone as well.

Universal Coverage defenders are nearly guaranteed knockouts.

Superstar abilities

Brace yourself, there are a LOT of Superstar abilities in Madden 21.

Quarterback Superstar abilities

NameAbilityPlayers
FearlessImmune to throw penalties caused by pressure when feet are set in the pocketTom Brady, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan
Hot Route MasterAccess to four extra hot routes during pre-playTom Brady
Set Feet LeadIncreased throw power on bullet precision passes made while their feet are setTom Brady
ConductorAble to make all hot route & blocking adjustments twice as fastTom Brady
Escape ArtistFaster and more responsive to input while rolling out of the pocketKyler Murray, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson
Quick DrawFaster throwing animations when under pressureKyler Murray, Carson Wentz, Lamar Jackson
Dashing DeadeyePerfect accuracy on all throws under 40 yards while running outside the pocketPatrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers
Red Zone DeadeyePerfect accuracy on all unpressured throws inside the red zonePatrick Mahomes, Drew Brees
No-Look DeadeyePerfect accuracy on all cross-body throws up to 20 yardsPatrick Mahomes
Anchored ExtenderWhile in the pocket, almost guaranteed to break the first sack attempt by a DBDak Prescott
Gutsy ScramblerImmune to throw penalties caused by pressure while on the runDak Prescott, Russell Wilson
Sideline DeadeyePerfect accuracy on all throws outside the numbersCarson Wentz
Sleight of HandHigh chance of success on pump fakes and double movesMatt Ryan
Roaming DeadeyePerfect Accuracy on all unpressured throws while feet are set outside the pocketAaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson
GunslingerFaster passing animations and increased velocity on bullet passesAaron Rodgers
FastbreakImmediately respond to user input (and defenders react more slowly) on designed QB runsLamar Jackson
Tight OutImprove the catching prowess of all tight ends who are openLamar Jackson
Lofting DeadeyePerfect accuracy on all lob or touch passesDrew Brees
Indoor BallerEasier zone targets when playing indoorsDrew Brees
Safety ValveImproved catching for all running backs who are openDrew Brees
ClutchMidway through the 4th quarter in close games, players can easily enter (and remain in) the zoneTom Brady, Russell Wilson
Agile ExtenderAlmost guaranteed to evade the first sack attempt by a blitzing DB in the pocketRussell Wilson, Deshaun Watson
Juke BoxSteerable juke animationsLamar Jackson
Long Range DeadeyePerfect accuracy on all deep throws with their feet setRussell Wilson

READ MORE: Madden 21 Face of the Franchise – Rise to Fame

Running back Superstar abilities

NameAbilityPlayers
Arm BarMore powerful stiff arm animationsJoe Mixon, Derrick Henry
Balance BeamAvoid stumbling when carrying the ballJoe Mixon, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook
BruiserMore powerful truck and stiff arm animationsNick Chubb
Reach For ItFrequently attempt to gain extra yards while being tackledNick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott
Leap FrogWill hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdleEzekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, Chistian McCaffrey
EnergizerReplenish a portion of their stamina upon successfully performing any skill moveEzekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook
EvasiveSteerable juke & spin animationsSaquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey
Backfield MismatchBetter catch in traffic and route running when coming out against LBs or DLSaquon Barkley, Kyle Juszczyk
TankBreak almost any hit-stick tackleLeonard Fournette, Derrick Henry
Backfield MasterFour additional hot routes, better route running, and improved catching vs LB & DLChrstian McCaffrey
PlaymakerImmediate and precisc reactions to playmaker inputsChristian McCaffrey
Second Windreplenish their stamina once per play, when its half depletedJosh Jacobs
BulldozerMore powerful truck animationsJosh Jacobs
Matchup NightmareSharper cuts and frequently win contested catches when covered by LBs & DLAlvin Kamara
RB ApprenticeFour additional hot routes when lined up at RBAlvin Kamara
CloserReduced zone objectives in the 2nd halfDerrick Henry
Juke BoxSteerable juke animationsDalvin Cook
Nasty StreakFrequently attempt & win impact blocks against LBs & DBs when playing lineman or fullbackKyle Juszczyk

READ MORE: Madden 21 Pre-Order NOW: Editions, Prices, & Bonus Content

Wide receiver & tight end Superstar abilities

NameAbilityPlayers
Short In EliteMore consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, inside the numbersDeAndre Hopkins, George Kittle, Michael Thomas
Mid In EliteMore consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from LoS, inside the numbersCourtland Sutton, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Julian Edelman
Deep In EliteMore consistency catching passes 20+ yards from LoS, inside the numbersStefon Diggs
Short Out EliteMore consistency catching passes less than 10 yards from the LoS, outside the numbersTyreek Hill, George Kittle, DJ Moore, Michael Thomas
Mid Out EliteMore consistency catching passes 10-20 yards from the LoS, outside the numbersKeenan Allen, Julio Jones, Kenny Golladay, DJ Moore, Adam Thielen
Deep Out EliteMore consistency catching passes 20 +yards from the LoS, outside the numbersAllen Robinson, Mike Evans, Travis Kelce, TY Hilton, Amari Cooper
Outside ApprenticeWhen lined up outside have access to four additional hot routesAllen Robinson, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Davante Adams
Juke BoxSteerable juke animationsStefon Diggs, Odell Beckham, Tyreek Hill
Grab-N-GoQuickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speedStefon Diggs, Odell Beckham, Tyreek Hill
Return ManQuickly shift momentum, change direction, and turn the corner without losing speed on kick and punt returnsCordarelle Patterson, Andre Roberts
Red Zone ThreatWhen in the red zone, better chance to win contested catches against single coverageRob Gronkowski, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Golladay, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp
Second WindChance to replenish their stamina once per play, when its half depletedChris Godwin
Route TechnicianHigh success rate when creating separation on the last cut of any routeTY Hilton, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Davante Adams, Michael Thomas
TankWill break almost any hit-stick tackleRob Gronkowski
TE ApprenticeFour additional hot routes when lined up at TETravis Kelce, Zach Ertz
Leap FrogWill hold onto the ball if tackled during a hurdleTravis Kelce
Route ApprenticeFour additional hot routes regardless of where they line upGoerge Kittle

READ MORE: Madden needs to abandon 99 OVR and move to FIFA’s system

Offensive lineman Superstar abilities

NameAbilityPlayers
All DayAllow less frequent shed attemptsMitchell Schwartz, Tyron Smith, David Bakhtiari
Edge ProtectorReduce an edge rushers chance of using a quick shed moveMitchell Schwartz, Tyron Smith, Trent Williams, David Bakhtiari, Ryan Ramczyk
Screen ProtectorWill dominantly win impact block on screen playsZack Martin, Jason Kelce, Trent Williams
Post UpAlmost guaranteed to win any double team block they are engaged inZack Martin, Brandon Brooks, Trent Williams, Brandon Scherff
Nasty StreakWill frequently attempt and win impact blocks against LB & DBQuenton Nelson, Lane Johnson, Trent Brown
UnspunDefend against spin pass rush moves as if they had an additional resistance pointAndrew Whitworth
LifeguardAbility to defend against swim/club pass rush moves as if they had an additional resistance pointBrandon Brooks, Ronnie Stanley
Tough NutIncreased number of blocker resistance pointsTerron Armstead
Puller EliteFrequently attempt and win pull blocksQuenton Nelson, David DeCastro
MatadorStronger protection against bull rushRodney Hudson, Brandon Scherff
Tear ProofAbility to defend against rips as if they had an additional resistance pointDavid DeCastro
Fool Me OnceGain blocker resistance points at a faster rateLane Johnson, Ryan Ramczyk
Natural TalentStart every new blocking encounter with built-in resistanceJason Kelce

Pass rush/run defense Superstar abilities

NameAbilityPlayers
Swim ClubIgnore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting swim/club pass rush movesJoey Bosa, Demarcus Lawrence, Arik Armstead, JJ Watt
Edge ThreatFaster, more dominant pass rush moves off the edgeKhalil Mack, Von Miller, Myles Garrett, Joey Bosa, Demarcus Lawrence, Nick Bosa, Calais Campbell, TJ Watt
No OutsidersFaster run shed moves against outside zone playsKhalil Mack, Von Miller, Joey Bosa, Aaron Donald, Cameron Jordan, TJ Watt
Under PressureApply pressure to the QB from a greater distanceChris Jones, DeForest Buckner, Demarcuse Lawrence, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald
B.O.G.OFree pass rush move once per play after spending a pass rush pointShaquil Barrett, Josh Allen
Run StopperDo not need to spend a point on shed attempts during a run playCalais Campbell, JJ Watt
Inside StuffFaster run shed moves against inside zone playsGrady Jarrett, Kenny Clark, Aaron Donald, Calais Campbell, Cameron Heyward
Edge Threat EliteFaster, more dominant pass rush moves and apply significant pressure off the edgeChandler Jones, Za’Darius Smith, Cameron Jordan, Danielle Hunter
Instant RebateRefunded a pass rush point when successfully shed blocksKenny Clark, Cameron Jordan
El ToroDominant bull rush wins when their pass rush points are fullMyles Garrett, Chris Jones, DeForest Buckner, Fletcher Cox, Grady Jarrett, Aaron Donald, JJ Watt
SpeedsterIgnore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting speed rush movesNick Bosa, Danielle Hunter
Extra CreditGranted an additional maximum pass rush move pointNick Bosa, Danielle Hunter
Strip SpecialistStill tackle effectively when trying to strip the ballKhalil Mack, Myles Garrett, Shaquil Barrett, Chandler Jones, TJ Watt
UnpredictableLess likely to increase their blockers resistance bars when performing shed winsCameron Heyward
Reach EliteReach out of engaged blocks to tackle/sack nearby ball carriersGeno Atkins, Chandler Jones, Ryan Kerrigan
RipperIgnore one bar of blocker resistance when attempting rip movesGeno Atkins
Goal Line StuffQuicker run sheds near the goal lineChris Jones
Secure TacklerHigher success rate on conservative tacklesFletcher Cox
Defensive RallyGrant a bonus pass rush point to all DL on any 3rd & 4th downArik Armstead
Adrenalin RushAll pass rush points restored after sacking the QBVon Miller
Out My WayDominant impact block wins against WR, HB, or TEZa’Darius Smith
Mr Big StopStart 3rd & 4th down with at least half ot ehr maximum pass rush pointsZa’Darius Smith

Off-ball linebacker & defensive back Superstar abilities

NameAbilityPlayers
Out My WayDominant impact block wins against WR, HB, or TEBobby Wagner
LurkerCan make jumping, 180-degree interceptions while lurking in a zone in the middle of the fieldLavonte David, Eric Kendricks
OutmatchedHighly likely to win contested catches against running backsFred Warner
Tackle SupremeBetter conservative/dive tackling, are rarely faked out by ball carrier moves, and cannot be faked out when user controlledBobby Wagner
Short Route KOForce more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs short routes less than 10 yards from the LoSChris Harris Jr, Tyrann Mathieu, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey
Medium Route KOForce more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs medium routes, 10-20 yards from the LoSMicah Hyde, Justin Simmons
Deep Route KOForce more catch tackle knockouts in man-to-man vs long routes, 20+ yards from LoSDarius Slay, Jaire Alexander, Marlon Humphrey
Flat Zone KOForce more catch knockouts and react quicker in any flat zone coverage, less than 10 yards from LoS & outside hashesDerwin James, Tyrann Mathieu, Richard Sherman, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore, Harrison Smith
Mid Zone KOForce more catch knockouts and react quicker in any midfield zone coverage, less than 20 yards from LoS inside the numbers, and 10-20 outsideLavonte David, Budda Baker, Fred Warner, Eric Kendricks
Deep In Zone KOForce more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage, 20+ yards from the LoS and inside the numbersJustin Simmons, Devin McCourty, Earl Thomas, Kevin Byard
Deep Out Zone KOForce more catch knockouts and react quicker in deep zone coverage, 20+ yards from LoS and outside the hashesTre’Davious White, Richard Sherman
AcrobatIncreased range on pass breakups and interceptionsTre’Davious White, Chris Harris, Darious Slay, Jaire Alexander, Stephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey
One Step AheadReact much faster to receiver cut moves when in man coverageStephon Gilmore, Jalen Ramsey
Pick ArtistHigher chance to catch uncontested interceptions, and unlimited stamina on the return (until using a special move or breaking a tackle)Tre’Davious White, Micah Hyde, Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Kevin Byard
Bench PressApply bonus fatigue to their man coverage target after a successful press winJalen Ramsey
Chuck OutSlow down their target after a successful zone chuckByron Jones, Richard Sherman
Stone WallFrequently prevent additional yardage gains while tacklingBudda Baker, Jamal Adams, Earl THomas, Harrison
Tip DrillIncreased chance to catch passes that have been tipped into the airMinkah Fitzpatrick
UnfakeableRarely faked out by ball carrier moves (cannot be faked out when user-controlled)Derwin James, Devin McCourty
LumberjackDo not allow broken tackles and cause more fumbles when cut-sticking ballcarriersDerwin James
EnforcerDon’t allow broken tackles when hit-sticking ball carriers – regardless of the runner’s size or powerJamal Adams, Bobby Wagner, Harrison Smith

Kicker & punter Superstar abilities

NameAbilityPlayers
Focused KickerSlower kicking meter for better power and accuracyJosh Lambo, Johnny Hekker
Clutch KickerImmune to the ‘Ice The Kicker’ effect that occurs after the opponents call timeouts in critical situationsJustin Tucker

Unassigned Superstar abilities

NameAbilityPositions
HomerEasier zone targets at homeAny
ProtectedQBs receive better pass blocking from all OLQB
Human JoystickBall carriers can change direction & turn without losing speedQB, WR, TE, HB
Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon