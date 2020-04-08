Madden 21 Gameplay: Next-gen consoles PS5 & Xbox Series X promise huge improvements for EA

The next-gen consoles are a huge opportunity for EA Sports to take Madden 21 to the next level, and it's one they shouldn't miss.

With 2K now in the NFL business, Madden 21 is EA's last clear shot at securing football fans & gamers for the long-term.

The change to the Frostbite Engine in Madden 18 saw a lot of physics and gameplay improvements, but with the awesome power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X coming at the end of 2020 we are about to see a leap forward in realism and gameplay.

Loading times

This will be the biggest boost for players when it comes to next-gen consoles. Both Sony and Microsoft are making bold claims when it comes to the eradication of loading times.

“We’ve created a new generation of SSDs… We’re using the SSD as virtual RAM” said Microsoft in their reveal video, and the result will make loading times a thing of the past. What a dream.

Gameplay

SERIES X: Microsoft's next gen console is set to take gaming to another level

When it comes to gameplay, Madden 21 on the next-gen consoles should be the smoothest experience ever.

Gone will be input lags. Those annoying moments where your quarterback pump fakes rather than throws because the game can't keep up with how quickly you are trying to move the ball.

The inability to turn an out route up-field before you run out of bounds? A thing of the past. This has been the bane of Madden players for years now, and will make those 4th & inches results just a bad memory.

With 8K capability and improved ray tracing the graphics will be a remarkable step forward, even for the sidelines and stadiums that have not been the most cared for by designers in the last few years.

Release date

COVER STAR: Lamar Jackson is the most likely cover star for Madden 21

Madden 21 looks set to drop before the next-gen consoles in August 2020. That means that people can be seasons into their franchise mode or deep into Ultimate Team before we get the full experience on the PS5 or Series X.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X promises backward compatibility, so you won't have to buy Madden 21 again or restart your game modes.