Genshin Impact 4.0 Pneuma and Ousia (Arkhe System) Explained

The upcoming major region of Genshin Impact 4.0, Fontaine, relies on unique energy systems to power their nation, one of which is facilitated by the collision, or “annihilation”, of energy sources called Pneuma and Ousia, forming what is known as the Arkhe System. Playable Fontainian characters like Lyney and Lynette can manipulate Pneuma and Ousia through the Arkhe System, while non-Fontainian characters can access these energies through Pnuemosia Blocks.

In Genshin Impact, the debut of a new main region is always a momentous event as it heralds a plethora of fresh content for players to discover. The Arkhe system is particularly difficult to grasp, with Pneuma and Ousia having different properties and uses. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Pnuemosia-related gameplay mechanics that are coming in the much-anticipated Version 4.0 update!

What are Pneuma and Ousia (Arkhe System) of Genshin Impact Fontaine?

Credit: HoYoverse

Fontaine is the most technologically advanced nation of Teyvat, naturally, their energy source is not of the usual kind. In the 4.0 Livestream, Genshin devs revealed that over 400 years ago, the founder of the Fontaine Research Institute, Alain Guillotin, invented “energy blocks” that generated power via controlled pneuma-ousia annihilation reactions. This became the Arkhe system that powers most of the mechanical entities found in Fontaine.

The Arkhe consists of two opposing energies - Pneuma and Ousia. Pneuma and Ousia energy are the properties contained in the life forms (earth, water, and air) of Fontaine’s environment. The collision between Pneuma and Ousia creates an Annihilation reaction which is what generates energy.

Fontainians utilise Pneumousia energy and Indemnitium to maintain the functioning of various systems. Clockwork Meka are reliant on Pneumousia energy to function.

How to use Pneuma and Ousia in combat?

Credit: HoYoverse Pneumousia Blocks

Players will come across Pneumosia Blocks in the wilderness of Fontaine. Ousia Blocks are yellowish-white in colour, and resemble a ball of light while the Pneuma Blocks have a dark, purplish hue, and look like a vortex of water.

After collecting an energy block, your next Normal, Charges, or Plunging Attack will release the energy stored within them upon hit, unleashing a blast of either Pneuma or Ousia energy. Most characters from Fontaine have an Arkhe, and thus, they can use their attacks to trigger energies corresponding to their innate Arkhe attribute. This interaction applies to underwater gameplay too.

Credit: HoYoverse Clockwork Meka: "Assault Specialist Mek"

On top of that, Attacks with opposite alignment will cause an “overload” and disable the Clockwork Meka’s powers supply, rendering them weakened and paralysed.

Other Pneuma and Ousia uses and interactions

Genshin Impact players can anticipate that there will be a myriad of puzzle mechanisms scattered around Fontaine that require Pneuma and Ousia interactions to be solved. An example shown in the Steambird article shows beacons with Ousia and Pneuma attributes, players will need to balance the energies by altering their states.

Credit: HoYoverse Alter the states of mechanisms with Pneuma and Ousia

Here is a list of all Pneuma and Ousia interactions that have been teased by Genshin Impact devs:

Alter states

Provide powerful buffs against opponents

Store “unexpected" items

Help embark on an aerial voyage

Fontaine characters Arkhe alignment

Pneuma and Ousia are energy sources that are local and exclusive to Fontaine, which gives characters that hail from Fontaine an innate advantage as well. Fontainian characters can manipulate Pneuma or Ousia in the form of Arkhe. They possess an Arkhe alignment and can trigger corresponding damage effects in combat based on their innate Arkhe types.

Currently, only a handful of characters from Fontaine have had their Arkhe alignment revealed. You can find below the Pneuma Ousia alignment of the upcoming playable characters from Fontaine:

Arkhe: Pneuma

Neuvillette

Lyney

Arkhe: Ousia

Lynette

Freminet

Wriothesley

Lore-wise Fontaine is a nation rife with division, Light and Dark, guilty and non-guilty, and now, this pervasive juxtaposition is even seen in their energy source. It is interesting to see how these new mechanics will play out in the upcoming release of Fontaine, and players are all the more eager to try out the different Pneumousia energy interactions!

Credit: HoYoverse Lyney holding a Grin-Malkin Cat card

Very soon, Travelers will embark on a new chapter of Genshin Impact. Fontaine, the nation of Hydro, spans extensive bodies of open water. Empowered by the blessing of the Transoceanic Sourcewater, you'll be able to explore these watery expanses with ease, allowing you to immerse yourself in Fontaine's distinctive scenery.

