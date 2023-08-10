What is the Opera Epiclese in Genshin Impact Fontaine?

At the epicentre of Fontaine stands the Opera Epiclese, a grand structure that looms over the prestigious Court of Fontaine of Genshin Impact. The much-anticipated Version 4.0 update will herald the arrival of the next major region, Fontaine, with the Opera Epiclese poised to become a central point of interest in the upcoming Archon Quest.

Given its name, there was a widespread assumption that the Opera Epiclese was primarily designed for entertainment purposes. However, during the recent 4.0 Livestream, the Genshin devs imparted further details into the true purpose behind this impressive landmark. Let's delve into all the details we have about the Opera Epiclese in Fontaine.

What is the Opera Epiclese and "Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale" of Fontaine?

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Anonymous leaker Opera Epiclese concept art

Although the Opera Epiclese does feature a large stage for performances like Lyney and Lynette’s miraculous magic shows, its significance extends far beyond mere entertainment and has a significant impact on the livelihood of Fontaine.

As revealed in the 4.0 Livestream, the main energy source of Fontiane is known as “Indemnitium”, which supplies energy for daily needs such as transportation, lighting, and more. This energy source is also critical for powering a majority of the city's facilities.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse The "Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale"

You might be wondering how Indemnitium is generated. The process involves what is referred to as "judgement", facilitated by a machine named the "Oratice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale". This apparatus harnesses people's collective belief in the justice system, subsequently converting it into energy.

The “Oratice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale” operates inside the opulent Opera Epiclese, positioned right on the grand stage. Under the influence of Furina, the current Hydro Archon, court hearings have transformed into public spectacles of the highest significance in Fontaine. And thus, the Opera Epiclese serves as both a stage and a trial court.

Legal proceedings have been reimagined, evolving into a source of entertainment. Judgements have, in essence, taken on the form of performances.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Neuvillette

In the “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” and “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason”, we can see that Chief Justice Neuvillette and Furina are often seen operating in the Opera Epiclese. Neuvillette sits on a podium that is suspended right above the stage. As Chief Justice, he commands the Court of Fontaine, and his prominent position implies significant involvement in the political and judicial matters of the region, playing a crucial role in Fontaine's storyline.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

On the other hand, Furina occupies a seat directly above and opposite of him, overseeing all legal proceedings. Her penchant for extravagance is evident. During the 4.0 Livestream, it has been revealed that: “Truth and delusion are equal parts in the performance, and so are drama and tragedy, and the Hydro Archon lives for the surprising twists and turns in the courtroom.” This brings into question Focalors' nature as a "righteous" deity. To Dainsleif, the God of Justice lives for the “spectacle of the courtroom" and seeks to "judge all other gods".

Since Fontaine is the nation of Justice, there is no doubt that Travellers will visit the Opera Epiclese frequently. The opportunity to watch Lyney and Lynette perform for the first time awaits in Act 1 of the upcoming Archon Quest Chapter IV, where we can observe the elusive “Oratice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale” at work.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

