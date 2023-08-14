Genshin Impact Lynette Kit Guide: Elemental Skill, Burst, Passive Talents, and Constellations

With the Genshin Impact 4.0 release just right around the corner, players are excited to see the new Fontaine region and characters alongside it. This includes the magical sibling duo of Lyney and Lynette with their younger brother Freminet. We'll be diving deeper into Lynette's character in this Genshin Impact Lynette Kit guide right here.

The massive 4.0 update offers a lot of events, characters, and features for all Travelers to enjoy. With the new region being Hydro based, players will get more water features such as diving and exploring the underwater treasures the region has to offer.

Genshin Impact Lynette Kit Guide

For some context, Lynette is an upcoming four-star unit arriving alongside Lyney and Freminet in the 4.0 update of the game. She will be on the same banner as Lyney so this is an opportunity for players to grab both siblings of the magical duo once the update arrives.

Who is Lynette?

In stark contrast to her brother, Lynette possesses a reserved and quiet personality. She remains composed and does not display much emotion even when the audience applauds her. However, her reserved nature should not be mistaken for a lack of skill. In fact, Lynette is regarded as one of the finest mage assistants in all of Teyvat, demonstrating exceptional talent in her role on the stage.

Interestingly, when people try to get her attention, she shuts them out with unusual responses such as "Entering Standby Mode" and "I need to space out." Lynette is quite a reserved individual and prefers to stay within the shadows.

Lynette Basic Attacks

Rapid Ritesword

Normal Attack - Lynette will perform up to four rapid strikes against an enemy

Lynette will perform up to four rapid strikes against an enemy Charged Attack - Consume a certain amount of stamina to release two rapid sword strikes

Consume a certain amount of stamina to release two rapid sword strikes Plunging Attack - Lynette will plunge from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE Damage upon impact

Lynette Elemental Skill

Enigmatic Feint

Lynette will flick her mantle and unleash an Enigma Thrust, dealing Anemo Damage. When the Enigma Thrust hits an opponent, Lynette's HP will be restored based on her maximum HP. Four seconds after that, she will lose a certain amount of HP per second. This is highly dependent on whether the player presses or holds this ability.

Press - Lynette quickly uses the Enigma Thrust

- Lynette quickly uses the Enigma Thrust Hold - Lynette will enter a high-speed Pilfering Shadow state and apply Shadowsign to a nearby opponent. When the high-speed state ends, Lynette releases her Enigma Thrust. In line with that, if an opponent with Shadowsiign on them, Lynette will approach them in a flash before the Enigma Thrust.

Fundamental Force: Ousia

During certain intervals, Lynette will release a Surging Blade when she uses Enigma Thrust, dealing Ousia-aligned Anemo Damage.

Lynette Elemental Burst

Astonishing Shift

As Lynette raises her mantle high, she deals AoE Anemo Damage, using a skilful sleight of hand to make a huge Bogglecat Box appear.

Bogglecat Box

Taunts nearby opponents, attracting their attacks

Deals Anemo Damage to nearby opponents at intervals

When the Bogglecat Box comes into contact with Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro, it will gain the corresponding element and fire Vivid Shots. This deals damage to that element at intervals. Moreover, this form of Elemental Absorption only occurs once during this ability duration.

Lynette Passive Talents

Point Mnemonics - This shows the location of nearby Revival Orbs on the mini-map. Lynette's underwater stamina and health gained from touching Orbs increased by 25 percent.

- This shows the location of nearby Revival Orbs on the mini-map. Lynette's underwater stamina and health gained from touching Orbs increased by 25 percent. Sophisticated Synergy - Within 10 seconds after using the Astonishing Shift, all attack of your party members is increased by 8. 12. 16. and 20 percent respectively.

- Within 10 seconds after using the Astonishing Shift, all attack of your party members is increased by 8. 12. 16. and 20 percent respectively. Props Positively Prepped - As the Bogglecat Box summoned by Astonishing Shift performs an Elemental Conversion, Lynette's Elemental Burst will deal 15 percent more damage. This lasts until Bogglecat Box's duration ends.

Lynette Constellations

A Cold Blade Like a Shadow - When Lynette's Enigma Thrust hits an opponent with Shadowsign, a vortex is produced which pulls all nearby opponents into it Cognition-Inverting Gaze - This increases the Astonishing Shift by 3 Endless Mysteries - When the Bogglecat Box summoned by Astonishing Shift fires a Vvid Shot, it will fire an extra Vivid Shot Intent-Identifying Insight - When using the Enigma Thrust, Lynette will gain an Anemo Infusion and a 20 percent Anemo damage bonus for six seconds Obscuring Ambiguity - This increases the level of Enigmatic Feint by 3 Tacit Coordination - This increases the Enigmatic Feint charges by 1

That's everything you need to know about Lynette's Kit!

