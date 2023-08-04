New Genshin Impact Fontaine Trailer Revealed in 4.0 Livestream

The much anticipated Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine livestream has just concluded! The Special Program started with an intriguing Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine trailer, and we had a surprising appearance from one of the most popular characters.

Dawei, who hosted the special program, revealed some new details about the Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine. We will discuss that later, but now, let’s focus on the trailer.

What did we learn from the new Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine trailer?

The Genshin Impact 4.0 story will see the Traveler go to Fontaine to learn about a prophecy, participate in a trial, and get together with Childe again. Childe was the surprising returning character we mentioned earlier. The start of the Special Program offered a chance to see more Fontaine characters. At the beginning of the trailer, we Lyney saw putting on one of his shows. His sister, Lynette, will serve as Lyney’s assistant.

The Traveler and Paimon are also there, and they are fighting “guardmechs” alongside Navia. All of this will be a part of the Archon Quest Chapter IV. In Act I “Prelude of Blancheur and Noirceur” and “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason,” we saw Lyney and Lynette’s interesting first performance on the Opera Epiclese trial stage.

Neuvillette is facing Childe, who returns to voice his displeasure with the judicial system and people's treatment. Some other mysteries are included in the Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine story. It looks like there’s a prophecy in Fontaine that gives us a suggestion everyone who lives there will dissolve into the waters surrounding it. The Hydro Archon will be the only person to survive it when it happens. One thing that seemed confusing is something called an Aura Trace in the kingdom.

The Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine trailer also confirmed Charlotte, Clorinde, and Hydro Archon Furina will appear during the initial Archon Quests.

