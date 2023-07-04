Genshin Impact Melusine: Everything we know about the new species

The Fontaine region is coming soon, and today we will tell you everything we know about the new species called Melusine in Genshin Impact. It seems that fans are interested in these creatures because one of them was featured on a recent special stream.

So, we are going to talk about this creature, its appearance, and its lore. Let’s take a look at what we managed to find about Melusine in Genshin Impact!

And if you want to read more guides, please check our article on how to ride the rollercoaster in Bottleland Genshin Impact. Also, feel free to read our guide on how to get the free Genshin Impact Kaeya skin.

Who is Melusine in Genshin Impact?

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Melusine

At the end of this special stream, you can find a short teaser of the new Fontaine region. There we can see a stylish and technological city along with its sewers. The most remarkable character from this video is Melusine.

She is described as someone who very diligently fulfills her duties, even compared to other Melusine. So, perhaps these creatures tend to be lawful and loyal to Fontaine. The Melusine we are talking about is some kind of law enforcer who keeps order.

What does Melusine look like in Genshin Impact?

The Melusine we can see in the trailer looks like one of the beastmen we can find in other regions. However, those characters have only a few elements that resemble certain animals. For example, Diona has only a tail and ears.

However, Melusine looks more like an animal. She has fur, long ears, small wings, and a tail. Also, her face is not human at all. Perhaps these creatures are short, but we can’t say for sure, as we haven’t seen many of them.

What role will Melusine play in Genshin Impact?

Loading...

We don’t know much about the role of these creatures. However, it would be cool to get a character that belongs to this species. Judging by the teaser, the Melusine that is shown there will be spying on the main character. Perhaps the player will get into trouble due to a law violation.

In any case, we look forward to seeing Melusine in Genshin Impact! Hopefully, we will get more information about them in future updates!

Read more: Genshin Impact Showcase Diving Mechanic in New Fontaine Sneak Peek