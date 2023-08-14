Genshin Impact Lyney Kit Guide: Elemental Skill, Burst, Passive Talents, and Constellations

With the 4.0 update of Genshin Impact arriving soon, all Travelers are hyped for the new content the game has to offer. This includes the new and massive Fontaine region and its new faces. One of these new roster additions includes Lyney, half of the magical sibling duo, Lyney and Lynette. If you plan to get Lyney and use him in your party, say no more because we've prepared this Genshin Impact Lyney Kit guide.

Lyney is a great DPS character addition to Genshin Impact. As a 5-star Pyro and Bow user, he surely has a lot of tricks up his kit in-game. Moreover, he'll definitely be highly coveted as he's a five-star limited character.

Genshin Impact Lyney Kit Guide

An iconic magician from Fontaine, Lyney has a stage presence that draws your attention. You'll be dazzled and swept away by his magical skills and pleasant personality, As a five-star limited character, Lyney also boasts unique abilities that make him a character worth adding to your party.

Who is Lyney?

Let's get to know Lyney a bit more. On stage, Lyney is known to be a great magician, a master of the art of illusion. But behind his illusions lie his true magic of being a reliable older brother, courteous guest, and devoted friend. Just like his tricks, Lyney lights up the room and can steal the hearts of many fans.

Lyney's character teaser reveals that he will most likely play a large role in the upcoming Fontaine Archon Quest, not just as a celebrity magician who performs at the prestigious Opera Epiclese, but he also operates in the shadows, meticulously maintaining an intricate facade. Lyney's influence extends beyond the stage, positioning him as a pivotal character with a multifaceted role in the narrative.

Lyney Basic Attacks

Card Force Translocation

Normal Attack - Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow

- Perform up to four consecutive shots with a bow Plunging Attack - Lyney will fire a shower of arrows mid-air before falling and striking the ground which deals AoE Damage upon impact

- Lyney will fire a shower of arrows mid-air before falling and striking the ground which deals AoE Damage upon impact Charged Attack - You perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. While aiming, flames will run across the arrowhead before being fired which can lead to different effects depending on the time spent charging. Level 1 Charge - You fire off a Pyro-infused arrow, dealing Pyro damage Level 2 Charge - You fire a Prop Arrow that deals Pyro damage and upon hit, it will summon the Grin-Malkin Hat Grin-Malkin Hat - This can taunt nearby opponents and attack their attacks. Taunts only last five seconds for every use. Moreover, the hat gets a percentage of Lyney's maximum HP. Furthermore, if the hat is destroyed or the duration is expired, it will fire off a Pyrotechnic Strike at one nearby opponent, dealing Pyro Damage. Pneuma - During some intervals, when the Prop Arrow hits a target, Spiritbreath Thorn will unleash on the opponent's location, dealing Pneuma-aligned Pyro Damage.

- You perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased damage. While aiming, flames will run across the arrowhead before being fired which can lead to different effects depending on the time spent charging.

Lyney Elemental Skill

Bewildering Lights

Lyney will release a bunch of fireworks against opponents. He'll clear all current Prop Surplus stacks and emit AoE Pyro damage against opponents in front of him. Additionally, Lyney's HP will regenerate, depending on his maximum HP. If the Grin-Malkin Hat is present on the field though, the fireworks will cause it to explode, dealing AoE Pyro Damage equal to a Pyrotechnic Strike.

Lyney Elemental Burst

Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade

In this burst, Lyney can turn himself into a Grin-Malkin Cat that has increased movement speed. When the Grin-Malkin Cat gets too near to opponents, it will send flames raining down on them, dealing Pyro Damage to each opponent. This ends when Lyney uses his Elemental Skill or the duration runs out/ The Grin-Malkin Cat will be dismissed and fireworks will be ignited instead, dealing AoE Pyro Damage, summoning one Grin-Malkin Hat and granting Lyney one Prop Surplus stack.

Lyney Passive Talents

Conclusive Ovation - When dealing damage against opponents who are affected by Pyro, Lyney will be buffed with the following: Increased base attack by 60 percent Every other Pyro member receives a 20 percent bonus Lyney gains a total of 100 percent increased damage to opponents affected by Pyro

- When dealing damage against opponents who are affected by Pyro, Lyney will be buffed with the following: Perilous Performance - When Lyney consumes HP when firing a Prop arrow, the Grin-Malkin Cat is summoned by the arrow and will hit an opponent. This restores 3 Energy to Lyney and increases the damage dealt by 80 percent.

- When Lyney consumes HP when firing a Prop arrow, the Grin-Malkin Cat is summoned by the arrow and will hit an opponent. This restores 3 Energy to Lyney and increases the damage dealt by 80 percent. Trivial Observations - This displays the location of nearby resources only seen in Fontaine using the mini-map.

Lyney Constellations

A Contrary Smile - When you fire a Prop Arrow, you also fire a Pyrotechnic Strike: Reprised which deals 100 percent of a Pyrotechnic Strike's damage. This is also considered Charged Attack Damage. Locquacious Lure - Lyney gains a stack of Crisp Focus every two seconds when he's on the field. This in turn increases his critical damage by 20 percent and has a maximum of three stacks. The effect cancels though when Lyney leaves the area. Prestidigitation - The level of the Compulsory Card attack is increased by 3 To Pierce Enigmas - Miracle Parade is increased by 3 Well-Versed, Well-Rehearsed - As an opponent is hit by Lyney's Pyro Charged Attack, the opponent's Pyro Resistance is decreased by 25 percent for six seconds Whimsical Wonders - In this Constellation, Lyney can have two Grin-Malkin hats present at the same time. In addition to that, Lyney is granted one extra stack of Prop Surplus for 15 seconds.

With that, you're well equipped with the knowledge of Lyney's Kit in Genshin Impact!

