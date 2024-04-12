All QoL Changes Coming to Genshin Impact in Version 4.6

We are just out of the Genshin Impact 4.6 Special Program and there are a great bunch of quality-of-life updates coming with the new version.

In this short guide, we will share with you all the upcoming changes that are bound to improve your gaming experience while you are travelling the lands and waters of Teyvat. These improvements will cut down time lost navigating certain menus, and you will also love some new avatars available in the game.

Without further ado, let's dive into all new updates that improve the in-game experience that is bound to come with Genshin Impact version 4.6.

Serenitea Pot optimisations

Quick Obtain Feature: This feature revolutionizes furniture acquisition in the Serenitea Pot. Players can now skip the tedious process of navigating menus for individual furniture components. With Quick Obtain, you can:

Identify missing furnishings from a desired furniture set.

Queue up all missing components.

Purchase all missing components with a single click.

Craft the desired furniture piece immediately.

Credit: Hoyoverse Serenitea Pot

This will reduce the time needed to decorate your Serenitea Pot, deleting all frustration behind such a massive task. There is more to the optimization improvements such as:

Adding discounts for Furnishings and Furnishing Blueprint

Optimize the Realm music interface

More avatars and character portraits

Many Travelers will be happy to know that starting from the 4.6 version, they will be able to personalise their profiles with a wider variety of character portraits. This update introduces portraits featuring familiar companions encountered throughout the game world, including:

Hanachirusato

Arama

Thunderbird and the Boy

Dainichi Mikoshi

Credit: Hoyoverse Genshin Impact 4.6 new avatars

These are just some of the names but there will be many more companion portraits available.

Exploration improvements

At the end of the improvements comes the much-needed buff for the Treasure Compass. This one will make treasure hunting more efficient and you will enjoy your adventure.

Mini-map and Large Map Integration: Treasure chest markers will now be displayed on both the mini-map and the large map, providing a clear visual indicator of nearby chests.

Treasure chest markers will now be displayed on both the mini-map and the large map, providing a clear visual indicator of nearby chests. Multiple Information: The compass will include information about different map layers. This can help you find hidden chests located on different elevation levels within a specific area.

Credit: Hoyoverse Genshin Impact 4.6 map compass

These improvements will certainly improve your chances of locating chests along the way, allowing you and other players to focus on exploration of the vast world of Teyvat.

