Genshin Impact’s long-awaited Version 4.6 update looms on the horizon, and fans are buzzing with anticipation for the Version 4.6 Livestream, scheduled to take place very soon!

While Genshin Impact players enjoy their return to Mondstadt in Version 4.5, excitement builds for what lies ahead. The 4.6 Livestream promises to introduce the formidable Harbinger, Arlecchino, as a playable character, alongside a brand-new explorable area and a slew of thrilling announcements.

So, when can you tune in to the highly anticipated Version 4.6 Livestream, and where can you catch it? Let's dive in!

4.6 Livestream countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated Version 4.6 Special Program Livestream, revealing more details about the upcoming update:

Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream countdown 6 Days 18 Hours 39 Minutes 13 Seconds

If there are no unprecedented delays, the 4.5 Livestream should be streamed on 12 April 2024, Friday at 12:00 PM (BST) / 7:00 AM (EDT), through Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel and TikTok account.

Don't worry if you miss the Livestream! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on Genshin's YouTube channel or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

Credit: HoYoverse

Here's when the 4.6 Livestream start time for your timezone:

Time zone 4.6 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4:00am Central Time (CT) 6:00am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) 7:00am British Summer Time (BST) 12:00pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) 1:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 8:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

What to expect in the 4.6 Livestream

The 4.6 Livestream will not only offer the widely-coveted Livestream codes, gifting players 300 Primogems, but most excitingly, introduce gameplay for the upcoming new 5-star character, Arlecchino!

Credit: HoYoverse

Here's a summary of all announcements set to be made during the 4.6 Livestream, shared by Genshin_Intel:

Arlecchino takes centre stage as a playable character and a formidable Weekly Boss

Story Quests: Arlecchino Act 1 and Cyno Act 2

New areas: Bayda Harbor (Northwest of Sumeru's rainforest), Remuria ("Sea of Yore"), Petrichor (a small island on Remuria), The Faded Castle (below Petrichor)

(Northwest of Sumeru's rainforest), ("Sea of Yore"), (a small island on Remuria), (below Petrichor) Two new artifact sets: Unfinished Reverie and Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (Arlecchino’s in-slot)

Flagship event featuring Itto and a free copy of Gorou

Legend of the Vagabond Sword event rerun

Vibro-crystal event rerun

Windtrace event rerun

Faruzan & Kuki in TCG

A new character named Sethos will appear in Cyno’s second Story Quest

For a more detailed look at all upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.6 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new map expansions, and more.

Discover all you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the banners for Version 4.7 and beyond have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule.

Interested in learning more about Arlecchino? We've got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about her full kit, Constellations, materials, and more in our comprehensive Arlecchino character guide.

Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations