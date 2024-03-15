Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream: Expected date & time, and everything you need to know

An ominous interlude!

As with every update, Genshin Impact's Version 4.6 will be preceded by a Special Program Livestream, offering a thrilling glimpse into what awaits. As players travel back to the beloved starting nation of Mondstadt in Version 4.5, leaks about the highly anticipated 4.6 update have already begun to swirl.

These Livestreams are a cornerstone of the Genshin Impact experience, keeping players engaged and building anticipation for upcoming content. The 4.6 Livestream promises to unveil key details, including the official release date, captivating previews of new characters and weapons, potential map expansions, and more!

So, let’s uncover all the details we have about the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official date and start time for the Version 4.6 Livestream. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks. The respective version livestreams happen two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

If HoYoverse follows this trend, the Version 4.6 Livestream should be streamed on 12 April 2024, Friday at 12:00pm (GMT) | 7:00am (EST).

Here's what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone 4.6 Livestream start time Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) 4:00am Central Time (CT) 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (EST) 7:00am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:00pm Central European Time (CST) 1:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 8:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 9:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 10:00pm

Where can I watch the 4.6 Livestream?

As per tradition, the Version 4.6 Livestream will be streamed live via Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel and TikTok account.

If you happened to miss the Livestream, don’t fret! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on Genshin's YouTube channel or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

4.6 Livestream Primogem redeem codes

In every Genshin Impact Livestream thus far, players are given the chance to redeem three codes, each granting generous rewards. Based on previous streams, the rewards typically include the following:

Code 1: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Code 2: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 Code 3: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

We are aware that the Livestream codes are one of the highly anticipated segments of the streams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos? Knowing this, we will update the codes once the Livestream starts, so stay tuned!

Version 4.6 highlights

Though Version 4.2 concluded the main Fontaine storyline with a thrilling finale, uncovering secrets beneath the waves, many players consider the following updates as "filler patches" until the fiery nation of Natlan arrives. HoYoverse, however, isn't letting Fontaine fizzle out – exciting plans are brewing for the remaining part of the cycle, with a wealth of quests and events to keep players engaged!

In addition to the highly awaited debut of Arlecchino, along with exciting map expansions, Genshin leaker Genshin_Intel has shared an overview for 4.6:

The Fourth Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, takes centre stage as a playable character and a formidable weekly boss

Story Quests: Arlecchino Act 1 and Cyno Act 2

New areas: Bayda Harbor (Northwest of Sumeru's rainforest), Remuria ("Sea of Yore"), Petrichor (a small island on Remuria), The Faded Castle (below Petrichor)

(Northwest of Sumeru's rainforest), ("Sea of Yore"), (a small island on Remuria), (below Petrichor) Two new artifact sets: Unfinished Reverie and Fragment of Harmonic Whimsy (Arlecchino’s in-slot)

Flagship event featuring Itto and a free copy of Gorou

Legend of the Vagabond Sword event rerun

Vibro-crystal event rerun

Windtrace event rerun

Faruzan & Kuki in TCG

A new character named Sethos will appear in Cyno’s second Story Quest

For a more detailed look at all upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.6 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new map expansions, and more.

That's everything we know so far about the upcoming Version 4.6 Livestream for Genshin Impact. It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt!

