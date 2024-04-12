All Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream Codes

The Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Special Program Livestream, titled "Two World Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades" is now underway, which means you now have the chance to redeem some Primogem codes! These Genshin Livestreams have become quintessential in maintaining player engagement and building excitement as the launch date of the next version approaches, and the free Primogems are the cherry on top.

Here, we've compiled all the Primogem redemption codes released in the 4.6 Livestream, so don't worry if you missed the code breaks or didn't have time to tune into the Livestream!

Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream redeem codes

The Primogem redemption codes are one of the most highly sought-after segments of the Genshin Impact Livestreams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos?

Knowing this, here are all the Primogem codes released in the 4.6 Livestream:

WTKBMBD8ZZRZ: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 EAKA5BU9HHRM: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 9B3AMTCQZYQ9: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

We will update this article with more codes as they're released during the stream, so stay tuned! Be sure to redeem these codes before they expire in 24 hours, on 13 April 2024.

On top of that, kickstart your Primogem savings for the upcoming Fontaine cycle characters by using our Genshin Impact codes guide here, where we have compiled all the current working Primogem codes for April 2024.

How do I redeem Genshin Impact codes?

Looking to redeem your Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream codes? It's very simple!

In order to be eligible for Genshin Impact's redemption codes, you must be at least Adventure Rank 10. Once you reach Adventure Rank 10, all you have to do is follow these steps with your codes in hand:

Visit the official Genshin Impact code redemption page Next, log in to your Genshin Impact account Under “Redeem Code”, select your server After that, enter your character nickname In the final box, type or paste the redemption code Click on the "Redeem" button Finally, collect your redeemed item(s) in your in-game mailbox

It's important to remember that nearly all redemption codes can only be used once per account. This means that you can only reuse a code if you create another Genshin account and start a new playthrough.

IN-GAME: Redeeming codes In-Game is a breeze

For players who would rather redeem their codes directly in-game, you can do this by opening the Paimon Menu, then Settings -> Account-> Redeem Code and enter the codes.

After that, rewards will immediately be available in your in-game mailbox.

For a rundown of what you can expect in the upcoming 4.6 update, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.6 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new map expansions, and more.

