5-Star and 4-Star Characters Leaked for Genshin Impact 4.6 Banners

With the Genshin Impact Version 4.6 Livestream on the horizon, eager fans can already get a thrilling glimpse of what's to come thanks to credible leaks that have revealed the expected character banners and their accompanying 4-star units!

The much-anticipated arrival of Arlecchino is making waves in the community, largely due to her unique design and formidable kit that is poised to set the battlefield ablaze. But who else will join her banner? Read on to find out!

4.6 banners' 5-Star and 4-Star characters leaked

While previous leaks and recent drip marketing hinted at Arlecchino’s arrival, players were left in the dark about who else would accompany her banner. This is especially important for free-to-play players, as Primogems are scarce, and 4-star characters can play a major role in deciding whether a banner is worth pulling for. Thankfully, credible leaker Mouse has recently shed light on Version 4.6's banners:

5-stars: Arlecchino Lyney

4-stars Lynette Freminet Bennett



Genshin players are immediately intrigued by the banner composition, noting that most of the featured characters belong to the Fatui, the main antagonist group of Genshin Impact. The lone exception is Bennett, a universally beloved support character.

Credit: @VISION_MOUSE

While players are looking forward to Arlecchino’s debut banner, widely dubbed as the most anticipated character within Genshin’s Fontaine cycle, many are questioning the absence of Chevreuse. Given that she's a recently released buffer for Pyro DPS, Chevreuse has great potential to be Arlecchino’s go-to 4-star support.

Prior to these leaks, players were eagerly anticipating Furina to accompany Arlecchino’s banner, as their intriguing in-game dynamics and both boasting powerful kits that complement each other led many to believe this combination could greatly increase banner sales. However, as Lyney is Arlecchino’s disciple, many find this iteration quite fitting.

Prepare for Arlecchino’s arrival on Genshin Impact's Version 4.6 Phase 1, set to launch on 24 April 2024. According to leaks, 4.6 Phase 2 banners will feature the ex-Harbinger, Wanderer, and owner of Bubu Pharmacy, Baizhu, launching on 14 May 2024.

Credit: HoYoverse

Interested in learning more about Arlecchino? We've got you covered! Learn everything you need to know about her full kit, Constellations, materials, and more in our comprehensive Arlecchino character guide.

