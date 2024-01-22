Genshin Impact Xianyun Ascension and Talent materials

Players are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Genshin Impact update, Version 4.4, as it will introduce Xianyun, a fresh character wielding the Anemo element and a Catalyst as her preferred weapon.
Xianyun, also recognised as a Cloud Retainer, possesses exceptional skills in mechanical contraptions. She is counted among the esteemed Adepti of Jueyun and serves as the mentor for both Shenhe and Ganyu.
For those aspiring to acquire Xianyun, this comprehensive guide provides a list of essential materials to pre-farm, ensuring a seamless journey to level 90!
Xianyun Ascension materials
You can find below all the essential materials required to ascend Xianyun in Genshin Impact. To elevate Xianyun from Level 1 to Level 90, the following resources are necessary:
Ascension Level
Stone
Boss Material
Local Material
Common Material
Mora
Level 1
Vayuda Turquoise Silver x 1
Clearwater Jade x 3
Divining Scroll x 3
20,000
Level 2
Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3
Cloudseam Scale x 2
Clearwater Jade x 10
Divining Scroll x 15
40,000
Level 3
Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 6
Cloudseam Scale x 4
Clearwater Jade x 20
Sealed Scroll x 12
60,000
Level 4
Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3
Cloudseam Scale x 8
Clearwater Jade x 30
Sealed Scroll x 18
80,000
Level 5
Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 6
Cloudseam Scale x 12
Clearwater Jade x 45
Forbidden Curse Scroll x 12
100,000
Level 6
Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6
Cloudseam Scale x 20
Clearwater Jade x 60
Forbidden Curse Scroll x 24
120,000
- Total Mora required to level up from 1 to 90: 1673400
- Total Level-up Materials required: Hero’s Wit x414 , Adventurer’s Exp x13 , and Wanderer’s Advice x22
These are the total number of materials required for Xianyun's full Ascension:
- Mora x420,000
- Cloudseam Scale x46
- Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1
- Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9
- Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6
- Clearwater Jade x168
- Divining Scroll x18
- Sealed Scroll x30
- Forbidden Curse Scroll x36
Xianyun Talent materials
In this comprehensive Genshin Impact guide, we will delve into the diverse talent materials required for enhancing Xianyun's skill abilities. These essential ingredients play a crucial role in levelling up her talents effectively.
Talent Level
Materials Required
Mora Required
2
Teachings of Gold x 3, Divining Scroll x 6
12,500
3
Guide to Gold x 2, Sealed Scroll x 3
17,500
4
Guide to Gold x 4, Sealed Scroll x 4
25,000
5
Guide to Gold x 6, Sealed Scroll x 6
30,000
6
Guide to Gold x 9, Sealed Scroll x 9
37,500
7
Philosophies of Gold x 4, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 4, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 1
120,000
8
Philosophies of Gold x 6, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 6, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 1
260,000
9
Philosophies of Gold x 12, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 9, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 2
450,000
10
Philosophies of Gold x 16, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 12, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 2, Crown of Insight x 1
700,000
These are the total materials required for levelling up skill talents of Xianyun to the max:
- Crown of Insight x3
- Teachings of Gold x9
- Guide to Gold x63
- Philosophies of Gold x114
- Divining Scroll x18
- Sealed Scroll x66
- Forbidden Curse Scroll x93
- Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18
- Mora x4,957,500
Xianyun Ascension and Talent materials sources
As of Version 4.4, all of Xianyun's materials are available to farm! To fully maximise the power of the legendary Cloud Retainer, here is a comprehensive list of all materials needed and where to find them:
Name
Source
Cloudseam Scale
Dropped by Lv. 30+ Solitary Suanni
Vayuda Turquoise
Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom, Stormterror Dvalin, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Anemo Hypostasis, Icewind Suite, Maguu Kenki, Setekh Wenut
Clearwater Jade
Found in the wild Recommendation: Found in Chenyu Vale Region
Divining Scroll, Sealed Scroll, Forbidden Curse Scroll
Anemo Samachurl, Cryo Samachurl, Dendro Samachurl, Electro Samachurl, Geo Samachurl, Hydro Samachurl
Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom
Dropped by Lv. 70+ All-Devouring Narwhal
