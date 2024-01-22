Genshin Impact Xianyun Ascension and Talent materials

Here are all the materials you need to maximise the power of the legendary Cloud Retainer!

Players are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Genshin Impact update, Version 4.4, as it will introduce Xianyun, a fresh character wielding the Anemo element and a Catalyst as her preferred weapon.

Xianyun, also recognised as a Cloud Retainer, possesses exceptional skills in mechanical contraptions. She is counted among the esteemed Adepti of Jueyun and serves as the mentor for both Shenhe and Ganyu.

For those aspiring to acquire Xianyun, this comprehensive guide provides a list of essential materials to pre-farm, ensuring a seamless journey to level 90!

Xianyun Ascension materials

You can find below all the essential materials required to ascend Xianyun in Genshin Impact. To elevate Xianyun from Level 1 to Level 90, the following resources are necessary:

Ascension Level Stone Boss Material Local Material Common Material Mora Level 1 Vayuda Turquoise Silver x 1 Clearwater Jade x 3 Divining Scroll x 3 20,000 Level 2 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 3 Cloudseam Scale x 2 Clearwater Jade x 10 Divining Scroll x 15 40,000 Level 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 6 Cloudseam Scale x 4 Clearwater Jade x 20 Sealed Scroll x 12 60,000 Level 4 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 3 Cloudseam Scale x 8 Clearwater Jade x 30 Sealed Scroll x 18 80,000 Level 5 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 6 Cloudseam Scale x 12 Clearwater Jade x 45 Forbidden Curse Scroll x 12 100,000 Level 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6 Cloudseam Scale x 20 Clearwater Jade x 60 Forbidden Curse Scroll x 24 120,000

Total Mora required to level up from 1 to 90: 1673400

1673400 Total Level-up Materials required: Hero’s Wit x414 , Adventurer’s Exp x13 , and Wanderer’s Advice x22

These are the total number of materials required for Xianyun's full Ascension:

Mora x420,000

Cloudseam Scale x46

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x1

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x9

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x9

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6

Clearwater Jade x168

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x30

Forbidden Curse Scroll x36

Xianyun Talent materials

In this comprehensive Genshin Impact guide, we will delve into the diverse talent materials required for enhancing Xianyun's skill abilities. These essential ingredients play a crucial role in levelling up her talents effectively.

click to enlarge Xianyun

Talent Level Materials Required Mora Required 2 Teachings of Gold x 3, Divining Scroll x 6 12,500 3 Guide to Gold x 2, Sealed Scroll x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Gold x 4, Sealed Scroll x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Gold x 6, Sealed Scroll x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Gold x 9, Sealed Scroll x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Gold x 4, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 4, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Gold x 6, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 6, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Gold x 12, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 9, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Gold x 16, Forbidden Curse Scroll x 12, Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 2, Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

These are the total materials required for levelling up skill talents of Xianyun to the max:

Crown of Insight x3

Teachings of Gold x9

Guide to Gold x63

Philosophies of Gold x114

Divining Scroll x18

Sealed Scroll x66

Forbidden Curse Scroll x93

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x18

Mora x4,957,500

Xianyun Ascension and Talent materials sources

As of Version 4.4, all of Xianyun's materials are available to farm! To fully maximise the power of the legendary Cloud Retainer, here is a comprehensive list of all materials needed and where to find them:

Name Source Cloudseam Scale Dropped by Lv. 30+ Solitary Suanni Vayuda Turquoise Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom, Stormterror Dvalin, Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network, Anemo Hypostasis, Icewind Suite, Maguu Kenki, Setekh Wenut Clearwater Jade Found in the wild Recommendation: Found in Chenyu Vale Region Divining Scroll, Sealed Scroll, Forbidden Curse Scroll Anemo Samachurl, Cryo Samachurl, Dendro Samachurl, Electro Samachurl, Geo Samachurl, Hydro Samachurl Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom Dropped by Lv. 70+ All-Devouring Narwhal

