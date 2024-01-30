Genshin Impact Chiori Splash Art and Weapon Leaked

The Thundering Seamstress!

As Genshin Impact dives into Version 4.4, excitement boils over for the upcoming character, Chiori. Hot on the heels of her drip marketing reveal, leaks have unveiled her stunning splash art and signature weapon, further fueling the fervour for Fontaine’s most renowned fashion designer!

Chiori made her first in-game appearance in Version 4.3 during the prestigious Fontinalia Film Festival, captivating players with her no-nonsense personality and intriguing background. She is a talented fashion designer from Inazuma who now runs the burgeoning Chioriya Boutique in Fontaine's Quartier Narbonnais. Her passion for fashion shines through in both her newly leaked splash art and signature weapon!

Chiori splash art and signature weapon leaked!

A recent leak from a reliable Genshin Impact source, KingVarka, has revealed the splash art and signature weapon for the upcoming new character Chiori.

In Chiori's leaked splash art, her attire takes centre stage: an elaborate fusion of traditional Japanese elements like the floral design and kanzashi hairpin with a modern Western flair, exemplified by the kimono-inspired frock and lace-top socks, complemented by the intricate poppy-esque centrepiece on her back.

While Chiori’s pose in her splash art slightly differs from her drip marketing, the community is excited to see that HoYoverse is employing subtle variations between the two promotional artworks, rather than a 1-to-1 copy as seen in previous releases.

Chiori’s signature weapon is called Yuraku Odenkiri, which mirrors her aesthetic with its shared colour palette and design elements. Widely hailed by the community as the “Geo version of Mistsplitter”, it boasts a Base Attack of 542 and Crit Damage of 88.2%.

According to leaks from Foul, with this weapon equipped, on-field damage dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks is increased by 16%. For off-field members, the damage dealt by Elemental Skills is increased by 24%. If team members nearby deal Geo elemental damage while on the field, the aforementioned effects are further increased by 100%. Additionally, the defence of the wielder is increased by 20%.

Although Chiori has made her appearance in-game through hints dropped by existing characters and her involvement in the Fontinalia Film Festival, HoYoverse has yet to reveal her official in-game release date.

However, as her drip marketing was released on Genshin Impact's official social media platforms recently, we can safely assume that Chiori to receive her first banner in Version 4.5, slated for release on 13 March 2024.

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.5 and 4.6 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.

