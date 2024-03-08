Get ready to reunite with Mondstadt!

08 Mar 2024 8:55 PM +00:00

The Genshin Impact Version 4.5 update is right around the corner, and the community can’t wait to revisit the dearly missed city of freedom, Mondstadt! As the curtain falls on Fontaine's storyline and the Lantern Rite Festival, Version 4.5 promises heartwarming reunions, exciting events, and a chance to recharge.

To be among the first to recruit the talented and principled boss of the Chioriya Boutique, Chiori, make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.5 release date countdown!

Genshin Impact 4.5 countdown

Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.5, bringing players back to the beloved starting nation of Mondstadt.

As is customary, the release of Version 4.5 will most likely follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates. As such, Version 4.5 will become available on 13 March 2024 at 3 AM (GMT), after five hours of server downtime. It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 12 March at 10 PM EST.

Here’s what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone Date Genshin Impact Version 4.5 launch time Pacific Time (PT) 12 March 7:00pm Central Time (CT) 12 March 9:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) 12 March 10:00pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 13 March 3:00am Central European Time (CET) 13 March 12:00am Indian Standard Time (IST) 13 March 8:30am Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 13 March 11:00am Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 13 March 12:00pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 13 March 2:00pm

How to pre-install Version 4.5?

For both PC and smartphone users, there will be a pre-installation option available for the Genshin Impact 4.5 update.

On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen

For PC users, the Pre-Install option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button

By following these steps, you're all set to hit the ground running in Version 4.5 when it launches!

What to expect in Version 4.5

With the conclusion of Fontaine's main story in Version 4.2, subsequent updates until Natlan's arrival serve as exciting interludes. Don't be fooled by the term "filler patches" though, as HoYoverse has packed Version 4.5 with engaging new quests and events!

This update whisks you back to the familiar and beloved Mondstadt. Whether you're brewing potions in a unique management sim minigame or running your own adorable cat cafe, Version 4.5 promises a relaxing and enjoyable change of pace.

Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.5:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Chiori and Arataki Itto 13 March - 2 April

: (5-stars) Chiori and Arataki Itto Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse 2 April - 24 May

: (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse New 5-star sword : Uraku Misugiri (Chiori's signature weapon)

: Uraku Misugiri (Chiori's signature weapon) Story Quest Chiori Story Quest (Cisoria Chapter: Act 1)

Hangout Quest Lynette Hangout Quest

New banner type Chronicled Wish

4.5 events Alchemical Ascension : Help the Knights of Favonius manage a potion shop by cultivating herbs, brewing potions, and selling your products to increase shop revenue and expand your business Feline Fortress Furrdyssey : Return to the Cat's Tail and care for feline residents in a unique pet-raising simulation where you will cater to the cats' desires by furnishing their homes, fulfilling their needs, and providing their favourite food Rolling Crossfire : Take down hordes of slimes using a remote-controlled turret that fires elemental shells The Great Fayz Reaction Debate : A combat event that utilises "Time Dilation Mode", where time freezes when you stop moving after using a skill



On top of that, there will also be a Leyline overflow event rerun that players can look forward to!

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.6 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.

