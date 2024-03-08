The Genshin Impact Version 4.5 update is right around the corner, and the community can’t wait to revisit the dearly missed city of freedom, Mondstadt! As the curtain falls on Fontaine's storyline and the Lantern Rite Festival, Version 4.5 promises heartwarming reunions, exciting events, and a chance to recharge.
To be among the first to recruit the talented and principled boss of the Chioriya Boutique, Chiori, make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.5 release date countdown!
Genshin Impact 4.5 countdown
Here’s the countdown for the much-anticipated launch of Version 4.5, bringing players back to the beloved starting nation of Mondstadt.
Genshin Impact 4.5 COUNTDOWN
As is customary, the release of Version 4.5 will most likely follow the usual maintenance schedule for new updates. As such, Version 4.5 will become available on 13 March 2024 at 3 AM (GMT), after five hours of server downtime. It's important to note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 12 March at 10 PM EST.
Here’s what that entails for your timezone:
Time zone
Date
Genshin Impact Version 4.5 launch time
Pacific Time (PT)
12 March
7:00pm
Central Time (CT)
12 March
9:00pm
Eastern Standard Time (ET)
12 March
10:00pm
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
13 March
3:00am
Central European Time (CET)
13 March
12:00am
Indian Standard Time (IST)
13 March
8:30am
Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT)
13 March
11:00am
Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST)
13 March
12:00pm
Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)
13 March
2:00pm
How to pre-install Version 4.5?
For both PC and smartphone users, there will be a pre-installation option available for the Genshin Impact 4.5 update.
- On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen
- For PC users, the Pre-Install option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button
By following these steps, you're all set to hit the ground running in Version 4.5 when it launches!
What to expect in Version 4.5
With the conclusion of Fontaine's main story in Version 4.2, subsequent updates until Natlan's arrival serve as exciting interludes. Don't be fooled by the term "filler patches" though, as HoYoverse has packed Version 4.5 with engaging new quests and events!
This update whisks you back to the familiar and beloved Mondstadt. Whether you're brewing potions in a unique management sim minigame or running your own adorable cat cafe, Version 4.5 promises a relaxing and enjoyable change of pace.
Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.5:
- Phase 1 Banners: (5-stars) Chiori and Arataki Itto
- 13 March - 2 April
- Phase 2 Banners: (5-stars) Raiden Shogun and Yoimiya, (4-star) Chevreuse
- 2 April - 24 May
- New 5-star sword: Uraku Misugiri (Chiori's signature weapon)
- Story Quest
- Chiori Story Quest (Cisoria Chapter: Act 1)
- Hangout Quest
- Lynette Hangout Quest
- New banner type
- 4.5 events
- Alchemical Ascension: Help the Knights of Favonius manage a potion shop by cultivating herbs, brewing potions, and selling your products to increase shop revenue and expand your business
- Feline Fortress Furrdyssey: Return to the Cat's Tail and care for feline residents in a unique pet-raising simulation where you will cater to the cats' desires by furnishing their homes, fulfilling their needs, and providing their favourite food
- Rolling Crossfire: Take down hordes of slimes using a remote-controlled turret that fires elemental shells
- The Great Fayz Reaction Debate: A combat event that utilises "Time Dilation Mode", where time freezes when you stop moving after using a skill
On top of that, there will also be a Leyline overflow event rerun that players can look forward to!
