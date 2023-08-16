Claim Genshin Impact 4.0 Maintenance Compensation NOW!

The fifth major region of Genshin Impact, Fontaine, has finally arrived! As is customary, to express gratitude to Travelers for their patience during server maintenance downtime, HoYoverse has offered a reward as compensation.

Fontaine's launch is set to propel this already immensely popular anime-inspired action RPG game to greater heights. Since its initial launch in 2020, Genshin Impact has consistently captivated players, and with the much-anticipated update of 2023, "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason", a new era of underwater exploration awaits, along with the introduction of an entirely new cast of characters and more!

Here is all the information you need to know about welcoming Version 4.0 including how to download the hefty update and a quick rundown of what the update has in store.

Genshin Impact 4.0 update maintenance compensation

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse The Opera Epiclese

As a token of appreciation for players' patience during the server maintenance downtime, HoYoverse will provide maintenance compensation! Following the completion of the five-hour maintenance window starting from 6 am (UTC+8) on 16 August, players can expect to receive 300 Primogems as a reward. To claim your Primogems, simply log into Genshin Impact after downloading and installing the 4.0 update.

However, there are a couple of important caveats to note. Firstly, to be eligible for the compensation, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. Additionally, the rewards will be available through the in-game mail system but must be redeemed before the end of Version 4.0. The mail carrying the Primogems will also expire after 30 days. So make sure to collect your compensation in a timely manner!

How do I download the Genshin Impact 4.0 update?

Here are the installation steps on all available devices to kickstart your journey into Fontaine:

PC users

Open the Genshin Impact Launcher Click Update to begin the download

Note: Around 100 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.0 update.

iOS users

Go to the App Store on your iOS device Tap on "Update" to download the latest update

Note: Around 30 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.0 update.

Android users

Launch the Genshin Impact app on your Android device Follow the on-screen instructions to start the update process

Note: Around 30 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.0 update.

PlayStation users

Navigate to the Genshin Impact game on your PlayStation Home Screen Press the Options button on your controller Select "Check for Updates" to initiate the update process

Note: Around 100 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.0 update.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

For both PC and smartphone users, there is also a pre-installation option available for the Genshin Impact 4.0 update.

On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen

For PC users, the Pre-Install option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button

By following these steps, you're all set to dive into the waters of Fontaine and enjoy all the exciting new content in Version 4.0!

Genshin Impact 4.0 highlights

