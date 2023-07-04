After the torrent of Fontaine teasers and character reveals, Genshin Impact fans find themselves unable to catch their breath as a credible leaker unveils a surprising Battle Pass weapon rehaul.

According to the leaked information, the upcoming set of Battle Pass weapons showcases distinctive designs and carries unique passive skills.

Without further ado, let's delve into everything we currently know about the new BP Bounty!

New Battle Pass weapons

Upon reaching Adventurer Rank 20, players can unlock Genshin Impact's Battle Pass. The Battle Pass features a distinct levelling system that rewards the completion of daily and weekly quests. Purchasing the Gnostic Hymn offers a reward known as the BP Bounty, which grants the player the opportunity to claim one of five weapons.

New Genshn Battle Pass weapons leaked

According to leaker @merlin_impact on Twitter, the new Battle Bass weapons and their skills at level 90 refinement level 1 will be as follows:

1. Bow - Scion of the Blazing Sun

Stats : Base ATK 565 | CRIT Rate 18.4%

: Base ATK 565 | CRIT Rate 18.4% Skill: After a Charged Attack hits an opponent, a Sunfire Arrow would descend and deal 60% ATK as DMG. After the Sunfire Arrow hits an opponent, it will increase the Charged Attack DMG taken by this opponent from the wielder by 28%. A Sunfire Arrow can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

2. Sword - Wolf-Fang

Stats : Base ATK 510 | CRIT Rate 27.6%

: Base ATK 510 | CRIT Rate 27.6% Skill: DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG will be increased by 16%. When an Elemental skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. When an Elemental burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. Both of these effects last 10 seconds separately, have four max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds.

3. Claymore - Talking Stick

Stats : Base ATK 565 | CRIT Rate 18.4%

: Base ATK 565 | CRIT Rate 18.4% Skill: ATK will be increased by 16% for 10 seconds after being affected by Pyro. This effect can be triggered once every 12 seconds. All Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 12% for 10 seconds after being affected by Cryo, Hydro, or Electro. This effect can be triggered once every 12 seconds.

4. Polearm - Ballad of the Fjords

Stats : Base ATK 510 | CRIT Rate 27.6%

: Base ATK 510 | CRIT Rate 27.6% Skill: When there are at least three different Elemental Types in your party, Elemental Mastery will be increased by 120.

5. Catalyst - Sacrificial Jade

Stats : Base ATK 454 | CRIT Rate 36.8%

: Base ATK 454 | CRIT Rate 36.8% Skill: When not on the field for more than six seconds, Max HP will be increased by 20% and Elemental Mastery will be increased by 80. These effects will be cancelled after the wielder has been in the field for six seconds.

Best users

These BP Bounty weapons have always served as great “budget” options for players without five-star weapons. For example, the current Serpent Spine is a popular four-star choice for many claymore wielders, like Eula, Arataki Itto, or Diluc.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: merlin_impact on Twitter

Fans speculate that the following characters will find the most success with the new set of Battle Pass weapons:

1. Bow - Scion of the Blazing Sun

Ganyu, Tighnari, Lyney, or any CA-based Bow DPS

2. Sword - Wolf-Fang

Ayaka, Keqing, Alhaitham, Albedo

3. Claymore - Talking Stick

Most units do not benefit from this passive

4. Polearm - Ballad of the Fjords

Xiangling, Cyno Quickbloom, Raiden National

5. Catalyst - Sacrificial Jade

Nahida, Klee, Lisa, or any EM-favoured catalyst DPS/support

New Battle Pass weapon release date

According to leaks, these weapons are set to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.0 update, which is scheduled to launch on 16 August 2023. Players will have the chance to obtain these weapons by purchasing the Gnostic Hymn through the Battle Pass.

It’s crucial to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments. Stay tuned as we continue to unveil both leaks and official information to keep you well-informed!

Version 4.0 will not only bring a range of brand-new Battle Pass weapons but also introduce players to the highly-anticipated major region of Fontaine. Looking for a comprehensive overview of what the nation of Hydro has in store? We've got you covered! Dive into our Fontaine guides here: "All 18 New Fontaine Characters Leaked" and "Deep Dive into Fontaine".