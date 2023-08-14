Genshin Impact Freminet Kit Guide: Elemental Skill, Burst, Passive Talents, and Constellations

The Genshin Impact 4.0 update is coming soon and players are excited about the new additions to the game such as the iconic siblings: Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. Known to possess a more reserved personality compared to his siblings, Freminet likes to stay out of the spotlight and bask in the weightlessness of the ocean. We'll take a deeper dive into Freminet with our Genshin Impact Freminet Kit guide below.

Fontaine, the nation of Hydro, boasts a beautiful landscape that is lush with an abundance of rivers and lakes. However, not everyone possesses the skills to venture beneath the surface. Even for those who have mastered the fundamentals, diving poses significant risks and perils. Among the esteemed group of skilled divers, Freminet stands out for his unwavering professionalism, exceptional focus, and extensive knowledge of the maritime realm.

Genshin Impact Freminet Kit Guide

Freminet is an upcoming Cryo Claymore character from Fontaine. He has a wide range of abilities that players are sure to enjoy using in-game.

Who is Freminet?

Freminet is known for his outstanding professionalism, similar to his siblings, Lyney and Lynette. He's among the ranks of skilled divers of the Court of Fontaine, being able to stay focused underwater and possessing vast maritime and aquatic knowledge. Despite this, he doesn't seem to be the social type, preferring to spend his time alone.

Additionally, as the younger brother of the dynamic magician duo Lyney and Lynette, Freminet prefers to stay away from huge audiences as people's gazes, responses, and comments make him uncomfortable. He instead likes to take a dive into the ocean and pour his heart out to a Romaritime Flower. His love of the ocean is unparalleled.

Freminet Basic Attacks

Flowing Eddies

Normal Attack - Perform up to four consecutive strikes

Perform up to four consecutive strikes Charged Attack - Your stamina is drained over time while performing continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of this though, you perform a more powerful slash.

Your stamina is drained over time while performing continuous spinning attacks against all nearby opponents. At the end of this though, you perform a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack - You plunge from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging your opponents and creating AoE Damage upon impact

Freminet Elemental Skill

Pressurized Floe

Freminet will do an upward thrust that will deal Cryo Damage and make him enter Pers Time for 10 seconds. In this state, Pressurized Floe will then turn into Shattering Pressure.

Shattering Pressure

This skill executes different kinds of attacks based on the Pressure level of Pers Timer. Here's what to expect for each level:

Level 0: A vertical cut is released which deals Cryo Damage

A vertical cut is released which deals Cryo Damage Levels 1 to 3: A vertical cut alongside Pers is released, dealing both Cryo and Physical Damage. The damage dealt depends on the Pressure level.

A vertical cut alongside Pers is released, dealing both Cryo and Physical Damage. The damage dealt depends on the Pressure level. Level 4 - Here, the power of a fully-pressurised Pers is borrowed to deal Physical Damage. However, the Flowing Eddies normal attack is replaced by Shattering Pressure.

Freminet Elemental Burst

Shadowhunter's Ambush

This elemental burst releases a wave of cold, dealing some AoE Cryo Damage which also resets the cooldown of the Elemental Skill, Pressurized Floe. This allows Freminet to enter Stalking state for 10 seconds.

When Stalking, Freminet's interruption resistance will be increased, and Pressurized Floe will obtain these buffs:

Cooldown is decreased by 70 percent

Normal Attacks will give Pers one additional Pressure stack, and the frost released by his Normal Attacks deals 200 percent of their original damage. However, if Freminet leaves the field, this effect is cancelled.

Freminet Passive Talents

Deepwater Navigation - This decreases underwater stamina consumption for your teammates by 35 percent. This isn't stackable with talents to provide the same effects.

This decreases underwater stamina consumption for your teammates by 35 percent. This isn't stackable with talents to provide the same effects. Saturation Deep Dive - If you're using Pressurized Floe that switches to Shattering Pressure, if Pers Timer has less than four levels of Pressure, the cooldown of Pressurized Floe is decreased by one second.

If you're using Pressurized Floe that switches to Shattering Pressure, if Pers Timer has less than four levels of Pressure, the cooldown of Pressurized Floe is decreased by one second. Parallel Condensers - When Freminet triggers a Shatter against opponents, Shattering Pressure's damage is increased by 40 percent for five seconds.

Freminet Constellations

Dreams of the Seething Deep - The critical rate of Shattering Pressure is increased by 15 percent Penguins and the Land of Plenty - Upon using Shattering Pressure, two Energy is restored to Freminet. If level two Pressure is released though, this will restore three Energy instead. Song of the Eddies and Bleached Sands - The level of the Flowing Eddie Normal Attack is increased by three Dance of the Snowy Moon and Flute - When Freminet triggers Frozen, Superconduct, or Shatter, his Attack is increased by 9 percent for six seconds. This can be stacked twice maximum and can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds. Nights of Hearth and Happiness - The level of Pressurized Floe is increased by 3 Moment of Waking and Resolve - When Freminet triggers Frozen, Shatter, or Superconduct his critical damage is increased by 12 percent for six seconds with a maximum of three stacks. This can also be triggered once every 0.3 seconds.

With that, you have everything you need to know in the Genshin Impact Freminet Kit guide. For more guides on Genshin Impact, you can check out our other pieces such as How to Get to Fontaine.

