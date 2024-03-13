Claim Genshin Impact 4.5 Maintenance Compensation NOW!

Grab your Freemos to celebrate the 4.5 update!

13 Mar 2024 3:00 AM +00:00

In keeping with tradition, as a thank you for Travelers' patience during Genshin Impact Version 4.5 maintenance, HoYoverse has offered generous maintenance compensation alongside the update!

Titled "Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade", Version 4.5 brings players back to the beloved land of Freedom, Mondstadt. It also introduces Chiori, the famed fashion designer from Fontaine, as a new playable character. Be sure to collect and use the 300 Primogem compensation to pull for your future party members!

As a token of appreciation for players' patience during the server maintenance downtime and as an apology for some now-resolved gameplay issues, HoYoverse has provided generous maintenance compensation!

Following the completion of the five-hour maintenance window starting from 6 AM to 11 AM (UTC+8) on 13 March 2024, players can expect to receive 600 Primogems as a reward. To claim your Primogems, simply log into Genshin Impact after downloading the 4.5 update.

However, there are a couple of important caveats to note. Firstly, to be eligible for the compensation, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. Additionally, the rewards will be available through the in-game mail system but must be redeemed before the end of Version 4.5. The mail carrying the Primogems will also expire after 30 days. So make sure to collect your compensation in a timely manner!

4.5 highlights

As the curtain falls on Fontaine's main story, subsequent updates until Natlan's arrival serve as exciting interludes. Don't be fooled by the term "filler patches" though, as HoYoverse has packed Version 4.5 with engaging new quests and events!

This update whisks you back to the familiar and beloved Mondstadt. Whether you're brewing potions in a unique management sim minigame or running your own adorable cat cafe, Version 4.5 promises a relaxing and enjoyable change of pace.

Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.5:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Chiori and Arataki Itto 13 March - 2 April

: (5-stars) Chiori and Arataki Itto Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Neuvillette and Kazuha 2 April - 24 May

: (5-stars) Neuvillette and Kazuha New 5-star sword : Uraku Misugiri (Chiori's signature weapon)

: Uraku Misugiri (Chiori's signature weapon) Story Quest Chiori Story Quest (Cisoria Chapter: Act 1)

Hangout Quest Lynette Hangout Quest

New banner type Chronicled Wish

4.5 events Alchemical Ascension : Help the Knights of Favonius manage a potion shop by cultivating herbs, brewing potions, and selling your products to increase shop revenue and expand your business Feline Fortress Furrdyssey : Return to the Cat's Tail and care for feline residents in a unique pet-raising simulation where you will cater to the cats' desires by furnishing their homes, fulfilling their needs, and providing their favourite food Rolling Crossfire : Take down hordes of slimes using a remote-controlled turret that fires elemental shells The Great Fayz Reaction Debate : A combat event that utilises "Time Dilation Mode", where time freezes when you stop moving after using a skill



On top of that, there will also be a Leyline overflow event rerun that players can look forward to!

