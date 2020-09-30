[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 FUT Web & Companion App Released – Objectives, Rewards, SBCs & more

Although the release of the new game is not for a few more days, get your Ultimate Team underway now!

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 30, 2020
james maddison fifa 21 fut web app

FIFA 21 officially arrives next week, but you can get going now on Ultimate Team!

Find out how below.

Release

Get your Ultimate Team started, the FUT Web & Companion App is out now!

fifa 21 fut web app
WHAT ARE YOU WATING FOR? Get your FUT squad started now

The App was officially released Wednesday, 30 September, at 10am PT / 6pm BST.

FUT Web App

The FUT Web App is the official platform to buy and sell players on the Ultimate Team transfer market even before the game launches.

You can also open FUT packs and participate in Squad Building Challenges (SBCs).

Access the FUT Web App here.

TOTW 1

Along with the Web App, the first Team of the Week (TOTW) squad is set to be revealed today too!

FIFA TOTW 1
BALLER! There are some great new cards in TOTW 1

With the new special cards arriving at 10am PT / 6pm BST, keep up to date with all the latest news with our TOTW Countdown here.

Check out the TOTW 1 Squad here.

