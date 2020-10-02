BREAKING* FIFA 21 Deadline Day - New Packs, Ones to Watch, loan Items & more

FIFA 21 is just around the corner, and there's already plenty of action.

EA has announced 'Deadline Day' on FUT 21, keep reading to find out more.

Deadline Day

EA has announced a ‘Deadline Day‘ where players will receive a special pack if they play the game before Friday, 9 October.

This will include live OTW loan items to help improve your FUT squad.

The announcement also saw Nathan Ake and Allan confirmed as OTW players this season.

These loan items look like they could be selected from the four players that feature in the announcement; Timo Werner, Gareth Bale, Allan and Nathan Ake.

Ones to Watch

Ones to Watch players are selected from some of the biggest transfers of the summer.

These players' OVR can improve throughout the season, so be patient!

There will be two OTW Teams released by EA at the start of FIFA, the release dates are as follows:

OTW Team 1 – October 9-16

OTW Team 2 – October 16 – 21

– OTW Team 1 and 2 – October 21 onwards

EA Play Live

FIFA 21 is now available on EA Play, although members of the subscription service will only get 10 hours of gameplay.

With the game out, Ultimate Team is already underway with loads of objectives to complete.

Check out the full Season 1 Objectives here.

The Web App is now available too so you can keep your Ultimate Team going on the go! Read more about the FUT Web App here.

