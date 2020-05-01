[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA

FIFA 20: Premier League TOTS So Far REVEALED (TOTSSF) – De Bruyne, Van Dijk, Mane & more

The Premier League squad includes 99-rated cards for both Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk!

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos May 1, 2020
kevin de bruyne

The second Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squads are coming to FIFA 20.

The standout squad from this week is the Premier League TOTSSF and as you’d expect there’s some serious talent on display.

Keep reading to see the cards that have arrived so far!

NOW WATCH BELOW: The best tactics, formations and more to use in FIFA 20!

 

Contents hide
1 Premier League TOTSSF
2 SBCs and Objectives
2.1 Wilfred Ndidi SBC (TOTS 91)
3 Raul Jiminez Objective (TOTS 91)
4 Ayoze Perez TOTSSF Moments (TOTS 89)

Premier League TOTSSF

The Premier League TOTSSF squad has been revealed!

fifa 20 premier league totssf full squad
ENGLAND’S BEST: The Premier League TOTSSF is out!

This season may not have a definitive ending yet, but this squad features an incredible set of players, with 99-rated cards for both Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more

It’s no surprise that Adama Traore’s TOTSSF card comes in with 99 pace and 93 physicality, but wow, what a terrifying prospect.

Take a closer look at all the Premier League TOTSSF cards here!

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above sides will be released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Wilfred Ndidi SBC (TOTS 91)

Screen Shot 2020 05 01 at 17 37 37

Leicester’s rock at the back can be earned through completing SBCs – the Nigerian has a massive 91 overall rating!

Raul Jiminez Objective (TOTS 91)

1588241954 134422566

Wolves striker also grabs a TOTSSF card with an 91-rated Objectives card.

Ayoze Perez TOTSSF Moments (TOTS 89)

ayoze perez tots moments fifa 20

The first TOTSSF Moments card of the year has arrived and it’s Leicester forward Ayoze Perez with an 89-rated card.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Ligue 1 Prediction – Neymar, Mbappe & more

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon