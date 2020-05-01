FIFA 20: Premier League TOTS So Far REVEALED (TOTSSF) – De Bruyne, Van Dijk, Mane & more

The Premier League squad includes 99-rated cards for both Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk!

The second Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) squads are coming to FIFA 20.

The standout squad from this week is the Premier League TOTSSF and as you’d expect there’s some serious talent on display.

Keep reading to see the cards that have arrived so far!

Premier League TOTSSF

The Premier League TOTSSF squad has been revealed!

This season may not have a definitive ending yet, but this squad features an incredible set of players, with 99-rated cards for both Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk.

It’s no surprise that Adama Traore’s TOTSSF card comes in with 99 pace and 93 physicality, but wow, what a terrifying prospect.

Take a closer look at all the Premier League TOTSSF cards here!

However, there’s still more to come…

SBCs and Objectives

Additional players from the above sides will be released as Objectives and Squad Building Challenges.

Wilfred Ndidi SBC (TOTS 91)

Leicester’s rock at the back can be earned through completing SBCs – the Nigerian has a massive 91 overall rating!

Raul Jiminez Objective (TOTS 91)

Wolves striker also grabs a TOTSSF card with an 91-rated Objectives card.

Ayoze Perez TOTSSF Moments (TOTS 89)

The first TOTSSF Moments card of the year has arrived and it’s Leicester forward Ayoze Perez with an 89-rated card.

