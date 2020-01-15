The Best Games Coming to Xbox in 2020: Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs Legion & more (Xbox, Xbox Series X)

2020 is set to be a colossal year for the gaming community!

There are a ton of new games on their way, and that’s not to mention the two next-gen consoles are now confirmed for an end of 2020 delivery.

With so many highly anticipated games on their way, including Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2 and The Elder Scrolls 6, we’re going to be spoilt for choice.

This list covers all of the most exciting releases we’ll be seeing in 2020 for Xbox and the next-gen console, Xbox Series X.

Let’s not waste any time – here’s the list.

Doom Eternal

Release date: March 20

Consoles: Xbox One, PS4, PC, Switch

Doom Eternal is the sequel to 2016’s Doom, and the upcoming release is set to be even sharper, more chaotic and gore-filled than ever before.

The release was recently pushed back to March, but judging from the new trailer, it’s going to be worth the wait.

With a larger backdrop to the blood-fuelled action and new online multiplayer modes confirmed for the game, there’s plenty to get excited about.

After being contained on Mars in the last game, the new trailer starts by showing that Hell has arrived on Earth in 2151. As the planet burns the Doom Slayer prepares to dive into the fight.

The trailer showcases new movement mechanics, a fresh set of enemies, and the ubiquitous gore & metal soundtrack that it is precisely the adrenaline-pumping tease that fans wanted to see.

The Elder Scrolls 6

Release date: TBC

Consoles: Xbox Series X, PS5

This screenshot, taken from the prequel Skyrim, shows the open-world that the community is edging to get back to

Bethesda’s commitments to other projects have slowed down progress on The Elder Scrolls 6 in recent times, but the developers recently reassured fans that the game is very much on its way.

That said, it won’t be releasing until next-gen consoles finally do in the back end of 2020.

The teaser trailer put out at E3 2019 was pretty underwhelming, but despite the nature of it, a series of rumours regarding the location of the 6th instalment have been circulating.

We are beyond excited to see what the upcoming Xbox can do to elevate the experience that Elder Scrolls titles typically deliver.

Cyberpunk 2077

Release date: April 16

Consoles: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Keanu Reeves features as Johnny Silverhand – a digital ghost that lives on in the head of the game’s protagonist, V.

It seems like a lifetime ago that Cyberpunk 2077‘s first teaser trailer popped up, but we are now just a few months away from finally returning to Night City.

Recent trailers and gameplay have shown us a few of the new features coming to Mike Pondsmith’s game, and we couldn’t be more excited to see the return of the dystopian RPG.

READ MORE: Cyberpunk creator sheds details on two of the game’s biggest gangs

Details of the game’s map have just been released, thanks to the inclusion of a map in the front of the artbook that comes with Cyberpunk 2077’s Deluxe Edition.

It does look surprisingly small in terms of the city footprint – assuming it doesn’t continue much further north – but there is no need to get upset.

While The Witcher 3 has a bigger map, it doesn’t utilize vertical space with giant buildings and skyscrapers, which Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be absolutely brimming with.

Cyberpunk 2077 will also offer a fully customizable experience, as when you load the game, you’ll get to create your own character (a mercenary named V) and select their gender, ethnic background and backstory.

Starfield

Release date: TBC

Consoles: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X

The upcoming sci-fi RPG’s trailer is rather short but paints a great picture of where the game will be set.

Starfield is Bethesda Softworks’ next big project, and it has reportedly been in the making for the best part of a decade.

We’ve heard that the science-fiction RPG is set to release before The Elder Scrolls 6, meaning that Bethesda is likely to throw a lot of resources at the sci-fi RPG.

There have also been suggestions that Starfield is supposed to launch just in time for next-gen platforms PS5 and Xbox Series X, but Bethesda may be facing major development issues on the new game.

The several development teams in different locations have been pretty bad for general team cohesion.

One leak claims that it could miss the next-gen consoles’ launch altogether, but leaks in the gaming industry should always be taken with a large pinch of salt.

Click ‘Next’ to continue reading this piece