Doom Eternal: Release date, gameplay, campaign, trailers, multiplayer Battle Mode, demons, characters, PS4, Xbox One, Switch & more

Doom Eternal is the sequel to 2016’s Doom – and it looks even faster, more chaotic and gore-filled than ever before.

The release date has been pushed back to March next year, delaying our gratification of tearing through hordes of the undead with our bare hands.

Judging from what we’ve seen in the gameplay trailers, it’s going to be worth the wait.

With a larger backdrop to the blood-fuelled action and new online multiplayer modes confirmed for the game, there’s plenty to get excited about.

Here’s everything we know about Doom Eternal.

Release date

At E3 2019, Bethesda officially announced that Doom Eternal will release on November 22nd 2019 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC.

Marauder (one of the demons, easily recognised by their massive horns) features in the upcoming game

This was up-ended by news in October that the Doom Eternal release date was being pushed back to March 20th 2020.

This is due to the studio being stretched thin over numerous upcoming projects, including Starfield and a 6thinstalment to the Elder Scrolls series.

It’s worth mentioning that March 20th only applies to the PS4 and Xbox One versions – the Nintendo Switch release will be arriving sometime after the other consoles.

Campaign

It looks like players will get a good amount of demon-bashing out of Doom Eternal, with an estimated playtime of “18-22 hours”.

This information is according to Id Software executive producer Marty Stratton (via DualShockers).

Multiplayer Battle mode

Bethesda has released a trailer showcasing Doom Eternal’s new multiplayer Battle Mode.

The demons look thoroughly terrifying – but you can defend yourself with a vast array of weapons

The premise of the Battle Mode is a 2v1, with one player taking on the role of the Demonslayer and the other two taking on the role of demons.

When you kill a demon, they have the chance to respawn after a certain amount of time – if you don’t kill the other within that time limit.

Between rounds, players will be able to upgrade their demons and Doomslayer to make things a bit more difficult.

Doom Eternal’s Battle Mode will feature six unique maps at launch, each designed to allow the Doomslayer and demons to partake in a hellish game of cat and mouse.

These arenas include portals, monkey bars and jump pads to make play as dynamic as possible.

Playable Demons

At launch, there will be five playable demons:

The Revenant, Pain Elemental, Mancubus, Marauder and Arch-vile.

Each demon has its own particular abilities, strengths and weaknesses to harness against the Doomslayer.

Doom Eternal will also see the return of classic demons such as the Pain Elemental, Archvile and Arachnotron, alongside an array of new demons like the Doom Hunter and the corrupted Marauders.

Bookmark this piece and check back in for our updates!