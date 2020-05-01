The Sims 5 – Release date, Online Multiplayer, Trailer, Improved customisation, Plot details, news & more

The next instalment of EA’s life-sim madness is on it’s way, and it looks set to be the best one yet.

After seven years of The Sims 4 expansion packs, a new instalment of the game is well overdue.

Thankfully, The Sims 5 isn’t too far away – but will the new game live up to the high standards set by previous titles?

EA has kept us busy during the wait for The Sims 5, with numerous updates and expansion packs for The Sims 4, such as the latest one Discover University, which adds a novel twist to the game.

EXPANSION PACKS: They have given a taste for what is in store for The Sims 5.

At this time it seems like EA is keeping tight-lipped on details about the next instalment of The Sims, although information has been slowly trickling out recently about what the game will entail.

Plot details

As anyone familiar with The Sims franchise already knows, The Sims is at its core a life simulator that allows you to play God and control your characters’ lives, with increasing detail as the franchise has aged.

EA has hinted that the new instalment is made with a new generation in mind. What this means though, remains mainly a mystery.

NEW GENERATION: A modern update to the long-running franchise.

Will this mean increased social media integration into The Sims? Vegan diet options perhaps? Only time will tell with this one.

The Sims 5 Trailer

As you’d expect, we’re yet to see a trailer for the new game.

However, YouTuber OriginZ has posted an amazing fanmade trailer for The Sims 5 which gives a taste of what to expect:

Improved Graphics and New Features

One aspect that stands out in the fanmade trailers above is the incredible graphics.

This is accurate as we know that The Sims 5 will be kitted out with better graphics than ever, and with much more customisation options to boot.

Alongside this will be a bucket load of new features, which has been rumoured to include better vehicles and full neighbourhood customisation.

But perhaps the most exciting new feature of all is the new online features, which EA has confirmed.

Online Features

That’s right, the feature fans have been waiting for all these years is going to be finally available on The Sims 5.

You will now be able to visit your friends’ creations for the very first time and hang out together in a similar way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

MULTIPLAYER MADNESS: The new online features could really enhance the gameplay.

It could also mean that you can visit other players’ creations and meet new people which will add an interesting dynamic to the game and could also lead to some sabotage similarly to Minecraft if EA allows for it.

Unfortunately, there is no talk of a release date any time soon, so it’s very unlikely we will be seeing The Sims 5 released this year.

THE SIMS 5: EA is set to breathe new life into the much-loved life simulator.

The most likely course of action for EA will be to release it early 2021, but there is no fixed release date as of yet.

For now, you’ll have to stick to playing The Sims 4 – check out every cheat on the game to keep yourself entertained!