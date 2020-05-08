PUBG Mobile Update 0.18.0 Patch Notes: Mad Miramar, Season 13, new guns, game modes, Golden Mirado, bug fixes, gameplay improvements & more

The patch notes for the latest PUBG Mobile update and A LOT is improving. Check them out here.

PUBG Mobile is accelerating toward Season 13 and its Royale Pass rewards, but before that starts there is the small matter of Update 0.18.0.

Tencent has released the patch notes for the new update, which should arrive on 7 May.

We know the rough outline of the new update, with its new guns, map changes, a new currency, and more.

But what else is to come?

Required storage space

PUBG Mobile will be pushing out updates starting 7 May.

The update is a bit of a beast and will require around 2GB of storage space on Android devices and 2.20 GB of storage space on iOS.

Players on different versions won’t be able to invite one another, so be sure to update as soon as possible.

Players that update before 13 May will receive a radio, 2,888 BP, and three Lieutenant Parsec Backpack.

Updated Miramar with Sandstorm

Win94 with 2.7x Scope

Canted Sight Available

New Classic Mode Content: Jungle Adventure in Sanhok (Available Soon)

DON’T GET THERE EARLY: The blue hole will be safe, eventually…

New Customizable Weapon System: Guncraft Finishes (Available Soon)

New Weapon: P90 in Arena Mode

Royale Pass Season 13: Toy Playground (Available May 13th)

Bluehole Mode: Brand New EvoGround Experience (Available Soon)

New Anti-Cheating Implementation: Points Protection Against Cheater Kills

Mad Miramar / Miramar 2.0

New elements have been added to the classic Miramar map, which has also seen an overhaul in a few ways.

An Oasis has been added to the northern part of the map and Urban Ruins is now to the northwest. More housing areas, roads, and resources have been added so you’ll need to pick your landing spot and battles wisely.

STYLE IS EVERYTHING: Grab the Golden Mirado and go for a ride!

Added a race track that runs through the whole map and is perfect for motorheads.

There is also the Golden Mirado. Only one will spawn on the map so be the first to claim it and show off your riches in the desert!

Get Energy Drinks or Painkillers from Vending Machines scattered around the map. You might even be lucky enough to get eight drinks at a time!

Sandstorm effects

There is a chance for areas in Miramar and the Main Menu to be ravaged by Sandstorms.

Miramar Main Menu Theme

Update and download the new Miramar map to get the Miramar Main Lobby and music.

Miramar Achievements & events

Play the new Miramar map and complete multiple objectives to get these achievements. Complete the new Miramar events for great rewards.

Classic mode improvements

New guns are coming, but there are a few extra attachments too.

A canted sight is coming that will give you more flexibility in your battles. It is compatible with most assault rifles, submachine guns, sniper rifles, light machine guns, and some shotguns.

Equipped alongside other scopes, it acts as a close-range scope and can be adjusted in preferences too.

Meanwhile, the Win94 gets a 2.7x scope.

Point protection matches

Tencent is taking steps to counter the ill-effects of cheaters.

After the system confirms that your killer was cheating, the match will become a Point Protection Match.

All points deducted in the match will be returned to players and a notice will be sent via in-game mail. Cheaters are usually found very quickly, but there may be some delay.

New results screen UI

A more detailed look is coming to the results screen.

On the Detailed Results page, players can view the detailed data of each weapon they used in the game. They can check match statistics and compare their stats with others in the same tier.

Five grading criteria have been added in the Results Screen to change the rating system and rating display. New titles and filters are also in the Results Screen.

Gameplay improvements

These are extensive. Some will be more impactful to your style of play though, so pay attention!

Settings Improvements

Added an FPP and TPP custom configuration copy function.

Sensitivity settings are now stored in the cloud. You won’t need to reconfigure your settings again after updates.

Enable and disable Auto Equip Scope function. Disable it to turn the Auto Equip option off.

Death Replay Improvements

Improved the death replay to reduce resource usage. The death replay can now be played from all devices and will be smoother than before.

Improved the death replay reminder to emphasize that the death replay may lag or have some display issues to ensure performance.

Weapon and Attachment Improvements

The Win94 now comes with its own 2.7x Scope, and only spawns in Miramar.

Loading the S1897 while aiming down sights will not remove your view from the iron sights.

Improvements to bullet marks: Players can now guess which direction bullets have been shot from based on the shape of the bullet holes.

Added a trajectory path to Crossbow bolts, making it easier to judge the flight path of each shot.

Light Grip improvements: The new effect is: “Significantly increases the stability when firing and the speed of recoil recovery.”

Improved the stability of the sight animation when moving with the Sight activated.

Flare Gun improvements: When holding the Flare Gun or opening your Backpack, players will see the type of supply that will be summoned by the Flare Gun (vehicle or airdrop).

Firearm Balancing

Significant Shotgun Adjustments (Including S1897, S686, S12K, Sawed-off, and DBS). The Shotgun spread has been remodeled so that bullets are spread more evenly around the crosshair for more consistent damage. The spread range of Shotguns has been slightly reduced to increase accuracy in mid- and close-range encounters. Significantly dropped Shotguns damage at long distances. The minimum damage of each bullet is 4 at maximum effective range (3 for Sawed-off). Muzzle climb has been increased for Shotguns (no change to recoil). The max effective range of Shotguns has been changed to 80 meters (except the DBS which has a max effective range of 100 meters). S1897’s rack speed has been increased by 20%. Sawed-off now shoots 9 pellets with each shot (increased from 8) and each pellet deals 20 damage (decreased from 22). Slightly adjusted the Shotgun’s damage: Damage per bullet has been decreased from 1.5 to 1.2 for headshots and 1.0 to 0.9 for body shots. Slightly enhanced the vertical spread of Duckbills.



Classic Mode Combat Improvements

Pressing the attack button while using drugs will interrupt the action, and cancel the effect of the drug, to maintain the continuity of battle.

Improved bloodstain effects displayed when health is decreased due to being attacked.

The screen will now shake when being attacked by other players in close combat.

The screen now shakes when characters fight in close quarters.

Throwable Crosshair Improvements: Highlights the upper/lower part of the crosshair according to High/Low Toss state so that they can be distinguished clearly.

Added an unequip function to Quick Scope Switch: This function can be used in battle to unequip a Scope quickly. Tap the Scope that is currently equipped to unequip it.

When the Backpack is full or almost full, players will still automatically pick up recommended weapons, attachments and armor on the ground.

Improved the battle chat log so that the latest chat information is displayed by default.

Improved the shape and transparency of enemy location markers.

Tap expired chat marks in the chat log to display them again.

Synchronized the combat status of teammates, so that the teammate status in the upper left corner of the combat UI indicates whether a teammate is engaged in combat or not.

Improved the Health bar so that it is more obvious when a player has low Health.

Improved voice messaging in battle. Pressing and holding “Voice” will now play new sound effects.

Added display of damage statistics to the death replay.

Improved the teammate location marker feature for teammates outside the Mini-map to minimize UI interference.

Added headlight effects to vehicles that are being driven.

Drop Tactic Options

Drop Tactics can be chosen in Matchmaking Settings when selecting the mode.

After a Drop Tactic has been enabled, players who have chosen the same Drop Tactic will be placed in the same team if possible.

There are currently two options: Hot Drop and Slow and Steady.

I SPY: All these improvements should help the skillful win more

K/D Statistic Improvements

Starting from Season 13, the K/D data in player information will be changed to Average K/D per match.

Improvements for Low-Performance Devices

Users of low-performance devices will experience smoother battles and lower battery consumption.

Bug Fixes

They are also fixing some of the more nagging bugs in the game.

Fixed a bug which sometimes caused players to fall to their death when jumping off of a moving Pickup.

Fixed a bug which caused some vehicles to drift significantly on the ground.

Fixed a bug where the button sound was misconfigured or went missing in the current screen.

Fixed a bug which caused lagging in battle when HDR +60 fps was enabled in some high-performance devices.

Fixed a bug which caused lagging when other players entered a player’s field of vision.

Fixed a bug which caused some screens to lag.

Fixed a bug that caused resolution display errors when switching between the large and small screen display of the Samsung foldable screen.

New Currency

A new way of paying for things is coming to PUBG Mobile.

A new currency called AceGold, or AG is entering the game. After the update, all Silver rewards will be replaced with AG in events (this will not be implemented for events that started before the update).

OLD FAITHFUL: The classic vehicles will still be key

The price of most items purchasable with UC in the Shop will be changed to an AG price. When a player doesn’t have enough AG, UC can be used to make up for the difference.

Royale Pass UC rewards will now have two options. Players will be able to choose either a 30 UC or 400 AG (equivalent to 40 UC) reward at the corresponding rank.

Improved the 30 UC Crate: adjusted the items from the crate and changed the default draw price to 300 AG. UC can be used to make up the difference when the player doesn’t have enough AG. Previous Supply Crate Coupons can still be used.

