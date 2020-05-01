PUBG Mobile Season 13: Mad Miramar event – New map update, Rewards, Skins, Guns, Emotes & more

Mad Miramar brings all kinds of exciting new features to the map ahead of PUBG Mobile’s Season 13.

While PUBG Mobile players anxiously await Season 13, there’s some new content coming to tide them over.

The most recent of that new content is a full update of the map Miramar, and plenty of new goodies in the Mad Miramar event.

Let’s go over all the changes players can enjoy while waiting on PUBG Mobile Season 13.

Mad Miramar shakes things up

FACELIFT – Mad Miramar brings some awesome new inclusions to Miramar

Miramar is a fan-favorite map, and now it’s getting even better thanks to the upcoming Mad Miramar event.

With the event, players will receive a golden Mirado vehicle skin, WIN94 with an attached 2.7x scope, new cheers emote, and plenty more.

You can usually only get this amount of content from the Royale Pass.

Mad Miramar begins May 7th, which means you’ll have to play on the current Miramar map until then.

Once the event comes, though, the map will be updated forever.

This event comes in handy as a nice distraction ahead of Season 13, which has an expected release date of May 12th.

There are also other map updates for PUBG Mobile that will be released around Season 13. Stay tuned for all the details on these new maps and their content.