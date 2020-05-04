PUBG Mobile Update 1.18.0: Release date, maps, changes, new content, news, rumours, Season 13 & more

The new update for PUBG Mobile is coming. With new game modes and a few changes it is set to be huge.

We may be closing in on Season 13 of PUBG Mobile, but arriving first is the next update to the beloved game.

Update 1.18.0 is coming soon and is set to bring some major changes to the game.

What can you expect from update 1.18.0?

The new update is set to arrive on 7 May after a successful beta.

ALL-NEW BATTLE: Plenty of new opportunities will open up

It will be immediately available on both iOS and Android so get ready!

But what will the new update bring to the game?

Miramar 2.0

Tencent Games have posted a video trailer giving us a lot of information to chew on.

Changes are coming to Miramar. The desert map is getting a race course added, as well as new features and extra buildings to find cover in.

Vending machines are also arriving in Miramar. These will give out energy drinks or painkillers so finding one will be a big boost to your chances.

New game modes

The beta for update 1.18.0 showed off some exciting new changes beyond just the Miramar 2.0 map.

New game modes are coming in like Saftey Scramble.

BLUE NO GO: You’ll need to get into the blue circle, but not be too early

This game mode is designed to prevent players from camping within the upcoming safe zone.

By showing the upcoming zone but blueing it out, it will prevent players from getting lucky with their drop and camping to prevent others from gaining the safe zone.

This mode will be available in Erangel.

New guns & attachments

There are some extra weaponry and new options coming to the game too.

HELLO OLD FRIEND: The iconic P90 is coming

Everyone’s favourite run-&-gun tool the P90 is coming, and from some beta gameplay it looks like a beast.

The Win94 is getting a 2.7x scope too.

While there will be a canter sight that gives you options for range and close-combat.

Season 13 of PUBG Mobile should start on 13 May.

The Season 12 Royale Pass is set to expire on 12 May, so be sure to finish it off if you haven’t already! The new theme, Toy Playground, is set to bring a lot of cool skins and content to the game as a whole.

