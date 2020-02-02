Join the RealSport Community Create a post
PUBG Mobile Season 13: Release date, New Weapons, Vehicles, Cosmetics, Pass rewards & everything else you need to know

Season 12 is what the community is getting excited about, but here are some details on Season 13.

PUBG Mobile Season 12 is upon us in a matter of weeks, but that hasn’t stopped players in the gamer community from speculating about when Season 13 will launch, and what the theme will be.

As always, you should expect to see new vehicles, skins, weapon finishes, parachutes, rewards and emotes – and that’s just to name a few.

The Golden Pan is renowned for sharing some of the new cosmetics coming to an upcoming Season, but they also have absolutely nothing on it.

You’ll just have to stay tuned for our PUBG Mobile Season 13 updates to be one of the first to find out about the update.

Release date

Season 11 will come to an end on 3 March, with the next season coming in soon afterwards on 6 March.

Considering how a season usually lasts around 2 months and that Season 12 drops set to drop on 6 March, expect Season 13 to drop in mid-May.

