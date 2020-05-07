PUBG Mobile Safety Scramble: Bluehole mode, New game mode, camping, update 0.18.0, patch notes, weapons, season 13, new currency & more

It's an exciting time for PUBG Mobile players as both a new update and a new season is on the way!

Update 0.18.0 will bring a whole heap of changes to the game, while Season 13 will have the usual epic Royale Pass with all its skins, cosmetics, and rewards.

Fresh with the new update is a game mode called Safety Scramble. What does this mode entail? Let's take a look!

Safety Scramble

Coming in with update 0.18.0 and only available on the Erangel map, Safety Scramble, or Bluehole Mode, is designed to prevent players from camping in the safe zone and gaining an advantage. But how?

EXTRA BLUE: A circle of death within the circle of safety

Some players can get lucky and land in the would-be end game zone immediately. By staying put they can pick off those that end up rushing to get into the zone at the last minute.

To prevent this, the next safe zone is highlighted on the map, but is blued out - if you go in too early you'll suffer the same damage as getting in too late.

Once the blue zone is open to go into, the next circle will be blued out, and so on right until the end game.

Will this stop camping?

It's almost impossible to stop campers in any shooting multiplayer game.

This mode should certainly shake things up a bit though. Suddenly arriving on the edge of the next zone will be the hot spot, so if you want action here there immediately!

It should mean there is more loot out in the world for other players though, and that campers will set up shop right on the edge of the circle, rather than hold and hope to find themselves in the right spot.

What else is coming with update 0.18.0?

Safety Scramble isn't the only new game mode coming in with the new update.

TRSUTY SIDEKICK: The P90 has long been a go-to

Jungle Adventure mode includes hot air balloons so you can scout out the surroundings and spot opponents.

There are also additions to your arsenal, with the P90 coming into the game and a 2.7x scope for the Win94.

Update 0.18.0 patch notes

The patch notes for update 0.18.0 are here and they are extensive!

There are a lot of gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and even a new currency.

AG currency

You can earn AG much like other currencies, by completing achievements, and taking on missions daily, weekly, and monthly.

Missions that earn AG are going to be a little tougher than normal, so be prepared to get to work if you want to earn a lot of it.

An AG translates to roughly .14 UC (which means 7 AG is about 1 UC).

That means the basic Royale Pass costs roughly 4,200 AG (600 UC), and the Elite Royale Pass costs roughly 12,600 AG (1800 UC).

