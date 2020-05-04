PUBG Mobile Jungle Adventure: Update 1.18.0, beta, Season 13, new features, map, game mode & more

PUBG Mobile Season 13 isn’t far off, but there’s plenty to do in the meantime thanks to Patch 1.18.0.

PUBG Mobile’s Season 13 is getting very close, but that isn’t the only thing the game has in store for us in the next couple weeks. In fact, there’s plenty of new content coming with a new update May 7th.

One of the biggest updates from the update pertains to PUBG Mobile’s Jungle Adventure mode.

Let’s go over everything we know about it en route to the new update, and then season 13.

What is Jungle Adventure mode?

ATTENTION- Grab your DP-28 and get shooting, Jungle Adventure mode is here

Jungle Adventure Mode is a new addition to PUBG Mobile coming on May 7th with Update 1.18.0. You can access the mode now in the Update 1.18.0 beta, but it will not be live until May 7th. The Jungle Adventure Mode that goes live with the update may differ from what we see in the beta.

Jungle Adventure Mode includes a lot of interesting new features. This includes a re-skinned map fit with totem poles you can invoke for loot, and hot air balloons you can take to the skies.

This clears up the building camping in-game, and allows for a more open-field experience waiting 6 seconds to invoke totems for loot out in the open.

This game mode joins several temporary unique modes like Arctic Survival and Safety Scramble.

When can you play Jungle Adventure mode?

You can play Jungle Adventure mode right now in the update 1.18.0 beta.

If you’re able to wait, though, it will go live May 7th with the update.

That gives you plenty of time to enjoy this unique game mode before PUBG Mobile’s Season 13 which will arrive May 12th.

TAKE COVER – Safety Scramble forces all players to fight between two zones

Update 1.18.0 brings plenty to the table for PUBG Mobile players. The update will include new guns and attachments, new maps, new game modes, and more.

For those that want to try another new game mode after Jungle Adventure, Safety Scramble will also be coming. Safety Scramble includes a new feature where the end-game zone within the real zone also hurts players until the end of the game. This means that players can’t shack up in a good spot and hope to survive their way to victory so easily.

It’s a lot to experience in just 5 days before Season 13, but that’s a pretty good problem to have.