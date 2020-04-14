With a new season comes a new Royale Pass. Leaks show it will be worth your money!

PUBG Mobile Season 12 still has a few weeks to run, but that won’t stop us looking at Season 13!

We know that the release date will be around 12 May thanks to the consistent eight-week cycles of the seasons.

What we don’t yet know is the exact layout of the ever-popular Royale Pass!

It’s sure to be crammed full of skins, emotes, and rewards at all 100 levels.

Royale Pass price

ELITE: It’s time to plan your Royale Pass path once again

The Royale Pass gives players a number of benefits, all earned through playing the game to unlock them.

Benefits are often cosmetic, but they’re still great to look at and are very sought by players.

There is a free Royale Pass, which lets you earn rewards up to rank 60, but not beyond.

To get those rewards you’ll need to purchase either the Elite or Elite Plus pass.

The Elite pass will cost you 600UC, or £9.99. The Elite Plus pass will be £29.99 – that’s a lot but it will take you straight to rank 25.

Rewards

There’s a whole host of rewards attached to the Royale Pass.

With the Season 13 theme of ‘Toys Playground’, we can expect a lot of nostalgia within the rewards.

Look out for skins, outfits, and more that are inspired by lego, Power Rangers, and other childhood toys.

Royale Pass leaks

FEARSOME: Earning this skin will let people know you mean business

Thanks to the Golden Pan we know a few of the rewards that Royale Pass players can look foward too in the coming season.

Some of the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass Rewards along with RP 100 Reward is as follows:

Lego Inspired Vector Skin

Lego Inspired P92 Pistol Skin

Padded Leather Set

Unique Headgear

Season 13 Themed Airplane Finish

Season 13 Themed Parachute

Tribal Set with Ram Skull Mask

RP 100 Outfit – Choice between Lava Superman/Flash Superman

That’s pretty cool!

Emotes

There are a host of emotes coming with Season 13.

You can see all of the leaked emotes in this video.