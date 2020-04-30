PUBG Mobile Season 13: Should you try PUBG Mobile Lite?

With some time before PUBG Mobile Season 13, here’s why you should give PUBG Mobile Lite a shot.

PUBG Mobile’s Season 13 is on its way, which means plenty of new content for the game.

Until then, though, players are looking for new things to do.

That means many players are trying a new style of PUBG Mobile gameplay, PUBG Mobile Lite.

Let’s go over what we know about PUBG Lite, and how you can try it out during your PUBG Mobile Season 13 wait.

Fast matches, fast action

TARGET PRACTICE – There’s little time for target practice in PUBG Mobile Lite

Ever wanted to play a PUBG Mobile match on the go without being able to commit the time?

It’s an age old problem for mobile games. While they can be engaging, exciting, and leave you wanting more, it’s hard to work longer games into your schedule.

That’s what PUBG Mobile Lite steps up to fix.

PUBG Mobile Lite has all the action and excitement of a normal PUBG Mobile match, but it condenses things to fit a shorter timeframe for players.

PUBG Lite means that over the course of a quick public transportation ride or lunch break you can fit in some games. And you can do so without having to leave before the end of the match.

You can download PUBG Mobile Lite here, and read up on the game here.

Differences in PUBG Mobile Lite

ARMORY – There are many guns available in PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have many differences when it comes to gameplay. Numberwise everything from the ground up has essentially been changed to fit an estimated 10-minute game time.

Some specific differences are gun damage, enemy health, zone movement speed, and map sizes. The first thing you’ll also notice is that the game only fits 60 players into one match, which helps accelerate things.

PUBG Mobile Season 13

COMING SOON – PUBG Mobile Season 13 isn’t far out

While PUBG Mobile Lite isn’t the preferred game mode for players with the time to play full matches of PUBG Mobile, it’s a way to enjoy the game and stay sharp before Season 13.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 will bring a lot of amazing content across skins, emotes, gun skins, and plenty more. That means plenty of players will be grinding their Royale Pass unlockables.

To shake things up before the grind and keep yourself from burning out, PUBG Mobile Lite is a great alternative to try.